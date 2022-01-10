SAYRE — Host Sayre got of to a good start Saturday afternoon, leading by double digits in the first quarter and held a 17-10 lead after a quarter.
The Redskins even rebounded from a deficit later in the game.
In the end, though, North Penn/Liberty hit its free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 55-52 NTL win over the Redskins.
Jackson Hubbard, who led all scorers in the game with 23 points, and Dom Fabbri each had six points in the opening stanza for Sayre. Josh Arnold accounted for the other five points. Fabbri finished with 15 points and Arnold had 10, accounting forall but four of Sayre’s points.
NP/L, now 6-4, responded well, riding seven Kyle Davis points and six from Hunter Thompson to tie the game at 28-28 by halftime.
Starting with the third quarter, the game became a see-saw contest with neither team able to gain a clear advantage. Sayre took a 36-35 lead into the fourth period.
Each team had a four-point lead at one point in the final period. Sayre roared back from ons such deficit to lead 46-42, but the lid dropped down on the Redskins’ basket.
NP/L came back to take the biggest lead of the second half, at 52-46, with the clock winding down.
The Redskins were able to eat into its deficit on a trey by Hubbard — the only three-pointer he made in the game — but had to foul the Mounties, who made three of four to close out the scoring.
Hubbard had one last shot after putting the ball in play with 3.4 seconds left but his shot was short and the game was over.
Thompson paced North Penn/Liberty with 18 points, 16 coming after the first quarter. Devin Bradley and Noah SHeddd had 11 points each for the Mounties and Kyle Davis added nine points.
Sayre, 2-6, will try to turn the tide at 7:30 p.m. tonight at North Penn/Mansfield.
