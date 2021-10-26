The Tioga volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a sweep of Newark Valley on Monday night.
The Lady Tigers won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-13, and the third set 25-12.
Tioga aced 17 serves as a team, led by Hailey Browne with eight and Austyn Vance with seven, while Kyra Bailey added two more.
Vance also recorded three digs, and Browne had two.
Resse Howey tallied six kills and six blocks, both team highs, and added on three digs.
Molly Bombard recorded eight assists to lead the team and also had five kills and three digs.
Julia Bellis led the team with nine digs and also recorded five kills.
Lily Mesler had a team-high 11 assists to go along with two digs.
The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 15-1 overall record and will find out who their playoff opponent is today.
Tioga also won the JV match, taking both sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-17.
Megan Vance led the JV squad with seven kills and RaeAnne Feeko had a team-high eight assists.
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 0
The Waverly volleyball team swept Watkins Glen on Monday.
Waverly took the first set 25-13, the second 25-14, and the third 25-13.
Eight different Waverly players recorded at least one ace in the match for a team total of 16.
Paighten Streeter led the way with six, and also had three kills and two digs.
Michaela Lauper and Lillie Kirk tied for the team lead with nine digs each. Lauper also led the team in assists, with 12, and had three kills, as well.
Sydney Nierstedt recorded a team-high six kills, and Peyton Shaw added five.
Shaw and Derek Bartlett each had one block, and Bartlett tacked on four digs.
Erica Ryck had a busy night with three aces, two kills, three digs and three assists.
Waverly will wrap up its regular season tonight at 6:30 on the road against Watkins Glen.
Waverly won all three sets in the JV match as well.
The JV team tallied 33 aces, led by Ashlyn Croft with 11 and Maddy Olmsted with eight.
Corning 3, Athens 1
After falling to Berwick in the first round of the District II-IV playoffs to Berwick, the Athens volleyball team traveled to Corning for a match on Monday.
Corning earned the victory in four sets.
Athens won the first set 25-20, before Corning won the next three.
Ella Coyle led the Lady Wildcats with 21 digs, and also aced two serves.
Ally Martin recorded 14 digs, while Audrey Clare had 13 and Taylor Walker had 12.
Martin also recorded a team-high six kills.
Jenny Ryan led the team with 11 assists and added nine digs.
Athens will take on North Penn-Liberty at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
