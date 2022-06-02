Seven members of the Tioga softball team highlighted the list of local players to be named as IAC All-Stars for the 2022 season.
Tioga’s MJ Thetga split IAC Small School Division Co-MVP honors with Spencer-Van Etten’s Reagan Sudnikovich.
Thetga hit .528 with seven doubles, four triples and three homers for the Lady Tigers this season.
Joining Thetga on the Small School First Team were Abby Foley, Alissa Hine and Erin Luther.
Foley had a .548 on-base percentage and stole 16 bases this season. Hine was Tioga’s ace, finishing with an 11-3 record and a 2.20 ERA, along with a batting average of .411 on offense. Luther hit five home runs and batted .388 with 28 RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Julia Bellis, Austyn Vance, Molly Bombard and RaeAnne Feeko earned Honorable Mention nods for Tioga.
For SV-E, Sudnikovich was joined on the Small School First Team by teammates Faith Brenchley, Rhianna Lawrence, Katelyn Klym and Hannah Martinez.
Adriena Farmer earned a spot on the Honorable Mention list for S-VE.
The Lady Panthers enjoyed a 17-win season that included a trip to the Section IV Class C semifinals.
In the Large School Division, Waverly’s Aubrey Ennis was named to the First Team.
Ennis hit .484 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI for the Lady Wolverines in 2022. The senior will continue her softball career at Corning Community College next year.
Waverly had three players earn Honorable Mention recognition.
Bella Romano — who will play at Nazareth College next year — Michaela Lauper and Olivia Robinson represented the Lady Wolverines.
Notre Dame’s Olivia Switzer was the Large School MVP.
