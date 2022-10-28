ATHENS — With no Rusty Rail game this year due to Sayre not fielding a varsity team, the Athens Wildcats struggled to find a Week 10 opponent.
They found one at the last minute, and will face the Tioga Tigers in an interstate matchup tonight.
Tioga, the defending NYSPHSAA Class D Champion, was originally scheduled to take on Deposit-Hancock, which decided to forfeit the game on Monday night.
The Tigers enter tonight’s game with an 8-0 record and Athens is 6-3.
Last week, Tioga beat Delhi 28-21 in its closest game of the season, and Athens won 17-10 over Central Columbia.
Tioga’s offense runs through quarterback Caden Bellis.
Bellis has thrown for 922 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 400 yards and five scores on the ground.
Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson have been the feature backs for the Tigers this season.
Macumber has racked up 584 yards and nine touchdowns, and Duncanson has 509 rushing yards with 12 scores.
Valentino Rossi is Tioga’s leading receiver with 401 yards and seven touchdowns on 15 receptions. He is complemented by Evan Sickler, who has 234 yards and four touchdowns.
The Tioga defense has allowed just 10 points per game, but faces a tough challenge against the Wildcats offense.
Athens quarterback Mason Lister has thrown for 1,390 yards and 15 touchdowns, and run for another two scores.
His top target is Luke Horton, who has hauled in 28 catches for 407 yards and seven touchdowns.
Xavier Watson and Josh Martin are also big contributors in the Athens air attack.
Running back Caleb Nichols is a threat in both the rush and pass game. He has run for 525 yards and eight touchdowns, and has added 259 yards and two scores through the air.
Joining Nichols in the backfield is Kolsen Keathley, who has racked up 296 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 7 p.m.
Waverly at Norwich
NORWICH — The Waverly Wolverines will travel to take on the Norwich Purple Tornado in a Section IV contest tonight.
Waverly (7-1) defeated Chenango Valley 49-14 last Friday to bounce back from its first loss of the season against Chenango Forks the week before.
Norwich (6-2) won 23-20 over Owego Free Academy last week.
Leading the way on offense for the Wolverines is quarterback Joey Tomasso, one of the best in the area at his position.
Tomasso has amassed 1,579 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 112 of 172 attempts this season. On the ground, he has recorded 422 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jay Pipher leads the Waverly receiving corps with 38 receptions for 722 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also run for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Tomasso will also be targeting Jake VanHouten (21 receptions, 278 yards, 2 TD) and Carter George (18 receptions, 257 yards, 3 TD)
Kayleb Bechy and Braedon Hills will be working out of the backfield for the Wolverines.
Bechy has run for 190 yards and five touchdowns, and Hills has 188 yards with three scores.
Norwich quarterback Steven Dowdall has thrown for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns, with Braden Hagenbuch accounting for half of those scores.
Holden Ryan anchors the Norwich ground game. He has run for 1,415 yards and 15 touchdowns so far this season.
Tonight’s game between the Wolverines and Purple Tornado will kick off at 7 p.m.
