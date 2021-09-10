TIOGA —Tioga rode the momentum train from a big sweep over Edison on Wednesday to sweep the Watkins Glen Senecas with ease and move to 2-0 on the season. The Tigers won all three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-10.
As perhaps the best returning player for Tioga; junior Julia Bellis had an impressive day behind the service line. She produced the majority of the team’s service points with 22. She was also able to register 11 aces and nine digs in the process, which were both game-bests.
Leading the team on the nets was another returner in Reese Howey who recorded 10 kills. Bellis followed closely behind with seven. Austyn Vance and Nina Spano each had five. Newcomer Lily Mesler and senior Molly Bombard both had great days in the middle with 13 and 12 assists respectively.
The Blue and Gold will host Candor on Tuesday.
