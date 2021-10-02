Cardinals fly past Tigers

TIOGA — In a game that started out 10-on-10 and finisjhed 9-on-9, Newark Valley started quickly and kept its foot on the pedal until the final horn in an 11-0 win over Tioga Friday afternoon.
Newark Valley’s first goal was 3:38 into the game and the last one was with 4:14 to play.
“It was not a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination,” said Tioga Coach Jim Walsh. “Newark Valley scored at will and kept pouring and pouring it on and never stopped, breaking that 10-goal margin with their 11th goal with just over four minutes left in the game. I guess theirs is a little different play approach than large schools Notre Dame (7-0 loss) and Waverly (7-0 loss).”
Emma Miller scored Newark Valley’s first three goals, at 26:22, 34:43 and 19:05 with assists from, respectively, Hayley Beebe, Adrianna Finta and Mackenzie Day.
Also in the first half, Livia Short scored with an assist from Finta at the 8:41 mark; Finta scored with an assist from Miller at the 3:20 mark and Anna-Leona Kalin scored unassisted with 2:11 to go in the half for a 6-0 lead.
Kalin added two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, completing her hat trick on a goal that was assisted by Kathryn Simmons at the 31:28 mark.
After Clara McCloskey got credit for an own goal to make it 9-0 with 17:32 to play, Kathryn Schanbacher connected off a Simmons assist with 12:49 left and Beebe scored at the 4:14 mark.
Gabrielle Foley stopped 17 shots of the 26 she faced for Tioga and Simmons had saves on both shots she saw. Newark Valley held a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Tioga will visit Newfield at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0
WATKINS GLEN — Waverly scored three first-half goals and eased home from there in an IAC road contest.
“The field was rough to play on as we ended up playing on their (high) grass field behind the bleachers,” said Waverly Coach Tara Hogan. “This made the ball movement very difficult throughout the game. We had some great shots on goal and better movement off the ball. We are definitely looking forward to being back on turf.”
Just five minutes into the game, Kiley Stillman scored off a Kennedy Westbrook cross.
Waverly made it 2-0 when Kennedy Westbrook scored with an assist from Paige Robinson in the 17th minute and Haley Larrabee netted her first varsity goal with an assist from Addison Westbrook with two minutes left in the half.
With 29 minutes to play, Kennedy Westbrook got her second goal, this time with an assist from Lily Sickler, to set the final margin.
“It’s always good to see multiple players get on the stats board,” said Hogan, noting Larrabee’s first varsity goal. “We also had four different players get assists.”
Waverly, which had an eight to three advantage in corner kicks, fired off 20 shots and allowed Watkins Glen nine.
Waverly goalie Lea Cole was credited with 10 saves in net and Watkins Glen’s Brenna Pierce had 17 saves.
Waverly will host Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Monday. The teams tied earlier this season.
