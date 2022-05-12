Athens' Macik signs with Mansfield

ATHENS — After a great four years with the Lady Wildcats, Athens senior Caydence Macik signed to play college basketball and softball at Mansfield University on Tuesday.
For Macik, Mansfield provided exactly what she was looking for.
“It’s close to home. I love being around my family and I think it will be good to have their support. I’ve been there a lot, so I know what the campus is like,” she said. “And I can play two sports, which is also one of my main reasons for going there.”
Being able to play both basketball and softball at the college level checks off one of her longtime goals.
“It’s just incredible. Ever since I was little, I always wanted to play softball in college. That’s all I ever wanted,” she said. “Then I got into basketball and just fell in love with it, so being able to play both is incredible.”
Macik drew interest from other schools, as well, which made the choice difficult.
“My other choice was Alfred University, and I would have been able to play basketball,” she said. “I absolutely loved it there, and it was a super hard choice, but I ultimately wanted to play both basketball and softball.”
Macik said she will likely play at forward on the basketball court and the middle infield in softball.
Making the adjustment to any sport in college is a difficult task, but Macik will have to adjust to playing two sports, as well as balancing them with school.
“I’m hoping to figure it out as I go,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be a big jump and be a lot to adjust to, but I’ll have my family to help.”
As she looks forward to playing college sports, Macik also expressed excitement at developing new relationships while maintaining existing ones.
“I’m glad the campus is kind of small, so I feel like I’ll make really good connections with other players and even other kids on campus,” she said. “It’s not too far, so I’ll get to share all the experiences with my family.”
She has already made some of those connections with the coaching staffs of both sports.
“It’s been really good. I was super nervous at first talking to them, but they made it a super welcoming environment,” she said. “Even now, they’re contacting me and ask how I’m doing and come see my games when they can.”
Macik has a lot to look back at when reflecting on her career at Athens. She scored over 1,000 points, grabbed over 600 rebounds, and made multiple appearances on NTL All-Star teams.
However, that is only a fraction of the memories she will take with her to Mansfield.
“It’s not only my athletic achievements, but all the people and the memories,” she said. “They’ve pushed me to where I am now, and I’m so excited to build on that and keep improving.”
