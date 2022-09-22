CANDOR – The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team has opened up their 2022 season on a tear with a 7-1 record and winning six straight, and their one-two punch in seniors and Morning Times Co-MVP’s Addison Young and Jacob Banks has been the catalyst to their early success.
“This group of seniors has been with us a long time,” SVEC Coach Jason Banks said. “We have a couple of players that have been on our team since eighth grade and there’s three who’ve been on the team since ninth grade and they’ve all been starters. So they are our leaders and we’re following them.”
The entire senior class has been key to their sensational start, with Darren Starkweather, David Vega, Zeb Soper, Taylor Brock, and Ryan Swayze all playing key roles.
But the tandem of Banks and Young have done much of the heavy lifting on offense and have been players who lead by example on and off the field.
“They’re quietly confident,” Coach Banks said. “Not loud guys, but they’re out there doing what they need to do and showing everybody else how to do it. Not only by their skill but their work ethic.”
Offensively, the duo has been incredible and in just eight games this year.
They have notched a combined 31 goals and 13 assists already this season, and have shown no signs of stopping as their play has translated to win after win in 2022.
“I feel like we move the ball quickly,” Young said of his team’s success. “We move at a high intensity and stuff like that. Getting into our opponent’s space has been working for us a lot.”
The ball movement and tenacity have been the driving force of their 7-1 record, and during their contest against Waverly on Monday, they masterfully placed the ball around the field that made their offense look crisp throughout.
“I think it just comes with the training we do,” Jacob Banks said. “You have to come in and work every day from start to finish.”
Their hard work has shown this season, with the Eagles outscoring their opponents by a whopping 43-7.
Their experience on the field has paid dividends, and the lessons the senior class learned early on have paved the way for their winning ways.
“We just learned how to finish a game,” Young commented on the lessons he learned heading into his senior year. “You’ve got to learn how to win, and playing when we were younger, I think it’s helping us now.”
With a wealth of experience on the roster and an already hot start to the year, the group of veteran players have lofty goals – but will continue to take things one step at a time as they head into the back half of the 2022 season.
“We take it game-by-game,” Young said. “But obviously, our goal is always to keep winning games, we want to make it to Sectionals and keep going. But we’ve got to take it one game at a time right now.”
With a lot of the regular season left to play, the Eagles aren’t satisfied with their performance yet and will look to use it to continue to improve so that when they do enter the postseason, they are ready.
“There are always things you have to work on, you’re never perfect,” Jacob Banks said. “There’s always ways you can play faster and be crisper. You just always have to get better.”
The Eagles will look to improve on their already scorching start to the year when they take on Tioga on Thursday in Candor at 5 p.m.
