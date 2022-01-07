Big fourth quarter leads Athens past Towanda

ATHENS — Athens earned a hard-fought 70-60 win over Towanda in NTL boys basketball action on Thursday night.
Early on, it looked like Athens might run away with the game after Tucker Brown scored the first seven quick points to force a Towanda timeout.
The Black Knights hit back-to-back three-pointers out of the timeout to pull within one.
Dante Ottaviani knocked down another three-pointer a few minutes later to tie the game at 11, which was the start of a 10-0 Towanda run to give the Black Knights an 18-11 lead.
Athens responded with a 6-0 run and trailed 18-17 after the first quarter.
“I was super proud of how we responded to the last time we played Athens,” Towanda coach Landon Henry said. “I challenged our guys to approach the game with a different mentality, being in attack mode and not hesitating, playing our brand of basketball where we push tempo and put a lot of pressure on teams offensively and on the defensive end.”
Both teams battled in the second quarter, which ended with Athens ahead 32-27. It was the conclusion of a physical first half that featured 23 combined fouls.
His team had the lead, but it was not the type of offensive performance Athens coach Jim Lister was looking for.
“I still think we’re not where we need to be offensively. Our half-court set offense is still not as sharp and as crisp as I would like it, and it’s hurting us a little bit,” Lister said. “We’re making up for it on the defensive end. We’re getting a lot of turnovers and we’re getting a lot of transition buckets which is keeping us in the game.”
The Black Knights kept up their aggressive attack on both ends of the floor in the third quarter, and Ottaviani hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to cut Towanda’s deficit to four entering the final period.
Ottaviani made six threes in the game and led all players with 29 points.
Towanda’s Logan Lambert opened the fourth quarter with a basket to make the score 45-43 in favor of Athens, but that is as close as it would get.
The Wildcats went on a 12-2 run geared by Brown and Mason Lister.
Brown scored a team-high 20 points and Lister added eight — seven of which came in the fourth quarter — and just like that, Athens was ahead 55-47.
The fouls started to catch up to the Black Knights, which resulted in them laying off the gas on defense.
“We were playing in a lot of foul trouble tonight, and I think that played a big role,” Henry said. “(Athens was) getting a ton of layups on us because our guys were trying to throw their hands back and not foul.”
The Athens lead got as big as 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Towanda will travel to Williamson on Saturday for a game at 1:30 p.m., and Athens will be back in action on Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. on the road against North Penn-Mansfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.