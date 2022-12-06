SYRACUSE — Tioga did everything right. For Cambridge-Salem, it was a day to forget as the wheels fell off early and could never be replaced.
The end result was a 63-20 win for Tioga in the New York State Public High School Class D championship game. The win, the Tigers’ 27th straight, secured Tioga’s second straight NYSPHSAA Class D title.
“(Going back-to-back) feels great,” said Tioga running back Ousmane Duncanson. “At the beginning of the season, a lot of people kind of doubted us. It’s where we expected to be from Day 1. We practiced hard for it.”
Tioga just did Tioga things. The Tigers forced five turnovers — and returned three of them for touchdowns — and showed balance on offense pairing 224 rushing yards on 26 carries with 156 yards on six completions through the air.
“Coming in off last week (a 41-34 win over Randolph) there was a little hangover on Monday,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “We knew that would happen so we took it and on Tuesday put the hammer down. The guys knew what was on the line. They knew they were going against a tough team that was also undefeated. By about Wednesday, I started feeling comfortable that they were locked in. The kids did a great job getting ready for this game.”
Cambridge-Salem, which dropped a native-American nickname in favor of Football Team, moved the ball well on its first possession but had to punt after Tioga’s Evan Sickler batted down a pass, a penalty, and an incompletion forced a punt.
Starting at their 37-yard line after a 24-yard Sickler punt return, the Tigers needed seven plays to hit paydirt. Macumber had 37 of those 63 yards and Duncanson covered the last 12 yards to put Tioga on the board.
C-S moved the ball a bit on its second possession, but that’s when the wheels fell off. Facing a fourth-and-six at its 47-yard line, the Football Team elected to go for the first down. With his line putting heavy pressure on the C-S quarterback, Macumber stepped in front of a fourth down prayer, picked it off, and raced 57 yards to the end zone.
C-S had the ball for three snaps after the kickoff. In the third play, quarterback Stephen Yakubec put the ball in the hands of Brice Burr, who was supposed to throw it back to Yakobec. The pass back, though, went backward and hit the turf, making it a fumble. Tioga’s Karson Sindoni, under encouragement to do so, picked up the ball at the C-S 8-yard line and eased into the end zone.
“I was just hearing everybody say ‘pick it up,’” said Sindoni. “I wouldn’t have picked it up if I didn’t hear that.”
Sindoni said that scoring on defense has been an emphasis.
“Our coaches have been talking about it all year (saying) we need defensive scores,” said Sindoni, for whom the scoop and score was his first defensive TD of the year.
To review — with 11:46 to go in the second quarter, Tioga had one offensive possession and three touchdowns.
“In the state championship, we knew they were going to be a good team and all. We just knew we had to come out and do our thing,” said Macumber. “We didn’t get much offense in the first half because of all of the defensive touchdowns. We just went out there and played our game and that’s how it went.”
Cambridge-Salem simply couldn’t recover from the shock.
Macumber said that the defensive scores raised the Tigers’ comfort level.
“It feels great knowing that,” said the junior back. “When you go up by a couple of touchdowns and you know you’re up you know you’re in control.”
Sindoni agreed with Macumber.
“It was amazing,” said Sindoni. “We got to get the JV kids out there too, and the whole team got to play.”
Duncanson said that the team felt it would be a good day for the Tigers’ defense.
“We felt that we could execute very well on defense,” Duncanson said.
Aiello said that defensive touchdowns are always nice.
“It made us really comfortable about everything we were doing,” said the longtime coach. “I didn’t sense any nervousness. I sensed a whole lot of guys who were like ‘we’re on the stage we want to be on and let’s go out and get ‘er done.’ As a play caller, those defensive touchdowns let you be more aggressive. They let you take some shots which lead to some big offensive plays behind those two touchdowns. It was fun calling plays, I’ll tell you that.”
The Football Team showed some life staring at a 21-0 deficit and again managed a few first downs but Tioga’s Jack Woodcock threw Brayton Cary for a loss on a fourth-down run and Tioga had the ball again.
The Tigers didn’t hold onto it for long as quarterback Caden Bellis hit Valentino Rossi behind the C-S defense for a 51-yard TD.
Tioga got the ball back on a three-and-punt and went to the air. Bellis hit Sickler twice for 37 yards and Sindoni twice for 27 more for a first-and-goal at the C-S 6-yard line. Two Macumber runs covered that distance and, after Gavin Fisher connected on the fifth of his school-record nine successful PAT kicks, Tioga led 35-0 with 41 seconds left in the half.
After the break, Gianni Silvestri scored from 13 yards out, Duncanson scored on a 53-yard run, Silvestri returned an interception 48 yards for a score, and Macumber scored on a 50-yard run.
Cambridge-Salem scored on a one-yard Yakubec run after Silvestri’s run, but the game was already in the bag with Tioga up 42-0 before that score.
Tioga led 63-6 before the Team tacked on a pair of late TDs courtesy of an eight-yard run by Burr and a five-yard Isaiah Lohret run.
Tioga’s “D” balled out all day, limiting C-S to 318 yards with 120 of those gained either at the end of the game or while Tioga’s defense was playing back at the end of the first half.
Even THAT drive, in which the Team gained 21 yards on four plays after Macumber’s 1-yard TD run, ended in disaster when Sickler picked off a desperation pass at the buzzer. For Sickler, it was the seventh interception of the year, eclipsing his school record of six set last season.
Macumber had 96 yards and two TDs on just seven carries. Duncanson was even more efficient, scoring twice and gaining 70 yards on just four totes.
“We thought we could get holes open,” said Duncanson. “Our line was able to out-muscle them in a lot of ways.”
In all, nine Tioga backs carried the rock. Bellis had four carries for 24 yards and Silvestri’s lone carry was the 13-yard TD.
Rossi had two catches for 92 yards and the score, Sickler had two grabs for 37 yards and Sindoni had two for 27 yards.
The Tioga “D” held C-S to 72 passing yards with Yakubec, an eighth grader, hitting just eight of 16 passes with three picks. Baxter Mattison led the receiving corps with two receptions for 30 yards.
Burr paced the Team’s runners with 82 yards on 16 runs with Evan Day adding 72 yards on 14 runs and Cary contributing 47 yards on 14 runs.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Tioga’s second straight state championship in Wednesday’s Morning Times.
