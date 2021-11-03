TIOGA — Tioga’s sectional quarterfinal matchup against Southern Cayuga lasted less than an hour. However, the crowd was behind the Tioga volleyball team in an energetic atmosphere.
The Tigers rallied behind that to race to a fast start and would never look back. They took the first set by a score of 25-8 and would win their next two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-11 in a quick sweep.
The fast start carried all the way through the second set for the Tigers as the Chiefs were unable to score on one of their serves until midway through the second set.
“I wasn’t sure what Southern Cayuga would bring, but there was a lot of consistency tonight on our end,” said Tioga Head Coach Des Ford. “I thought we were a lot more focused and didn’t have a rollercoaster game like we sometimes do. We did very well from the service line so that helped.”
Molly Bombard helped the aggressive start from the service line with a streak of eight in the first frame. Her eight service points also included one ace. Hailey Browne led both teams on the line with 14 points to go along with five aces. Austyn Vance added two aces in the winning effort.
Nina Spano had perhaps one of her best performances of the season on the nets as she elevated over Southern Cayuga for a game-best eight kills. Julia Bellis and Reese Howey finished with six and five kills respectively.
Leading the Tigers on the defensive end was Bellis with eight digs. Howey finished close behind with seven. She and Megan Shumway contributed two blocks each.
The offense ran through Molly Bombard through the majority of the contest as she finished with a game-high 14 assists.
With the win the Tigers now advance to the Class D sectional semifinals where pool play will take place on Thursday. That will be hosted by top-seeded Candor with two other teams joining as well. The top two teams at the end of the night will meet in the finals on Saturday.
“We just have to take every game as it comes to us on Thursday,” noted Des Ford. “This is a very coachable team, but we have to stay focused and consistent. Tonight we maintained that consistency so that’s a good sign for us coming up.”
