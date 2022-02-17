Sayre clinches playoff berth with win over NEB

ROME — The Sayre boys basketball team — losers of 11 straight earlier this season — clinched a berth in the District IV Class AA Playoff with a 61-31 win over Northeast Bradford on Wednesday night.
Sayre’s defense locked down NEB throughout the first half, holding the Panthers to 12 points in the first two quarters while scoring 27 on offense.
“Being able to hold them to 12 points in the first half really stood out and that carried over into the second half,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said. “I think the energy overall played a big factor. Once we were having a little fun, things just started to go well on both sides of the court.”
When the two teams met earlier in the season, Sayre watched two separate leads slip away.
That did not happen on Wednesday.
“We came out hot in that first game. We got up 11-0 and let them back into the game, then built up another lead and let them back in in the second half,” Shaw said. “We made sure that didn’t happen again when we had another lead tonight, not letting them back into the game to start the third quarter, where we had a lapse in the last game.”
In fact, the third quarter was Sayre’s strongest, as it outscored NEB 23-6 in the frame.
“We were able to rebound better, (NEB) did a good job at rebounding in the first game and that’s part of how they got back into it, so we made sure we were taking care of the rebounds,” Shaw said. “Personnel-wise, we let their best shooter hit some threes in the first game, and tonight we did a better job of recognizing where he was at and not letting him get hot.”
No NEB player hit double-digit points in the contest.
Sam Abel led the Panthers with nine points, while Joe Stanton and Dan Seeley each had seven.
Sayre, meanwhile, had four players hit double digits.
Jackson Hubbard led the way with 24 points, and Dom Fabbri had 11. Josh Arnold and Kannon VanDuzer each scored 10 points.
The win was a high point of a stretch where Sayre won four of its final seven games, including two critical wins over Cowanesque Valley.
After looking in on the bracket from the outside, Sayre will now look to make some noise in the district playoffs.
“It can obviously be frustrating when you’re not winning games, so earlier in the year when we went on a huge losing streak, it’s easy to put your head down, mail it in and give up on the rest of the season,” Shaw said. “They didn’t do that throughout the whole season. They stayed with it and continued to work hard, and some of that has paid off here at the end of the year. Hopefully some of this momentum can carry into the playoffs and we can win some games in district like we have in the past couple years.”
The District IV playoff schedule will be released on Sunday, and Sayre will take on top-seeded Muncy in the first round.
Shaw is already working on a game plan.
“I think defensively is where the game can be won, and it can also create some of that offense that you might need later on,” he said. “Focusing on the defensive end and holding teams from scoring is where we’re going to be able to win some games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.