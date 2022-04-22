ITHACA — Tioga’s Tyler Roe earned medalist honors and all four of the Tigers’ scorers posted rounds under 50 as Tioga downed Odessa-Montour 175-216 in the first match of the season for the Tigers.

Roe shot a stellar 3-over par 38 to lead the Tigers. Evan Sickler carded a 43 with James Luther ading a 46 amd Levi Bellis a 48.

Tioga was able to ditch the 55s shot by Ben Davis and Ethan Landmesser — scores that would have been O-M’s third-best.

David Patterson paced the Indians with a 41 and Benson Patterson added a 49.

Also scoring for O-M were Turin Pound with a 61 and Wes Wade’s 65.

Tioga, 1-0, will visit Trumansburg at 4 p.m. on Friday.

