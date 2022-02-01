Morning Times Doubles ready for head-to-head play

WAVERLY — The final weekend of qualifying produced the tournament’s first two 800 series and its first 300 game.
David Talada had both. Talada rolled a 269 and a 268 after throwing his perfect game. It was his third 300 in 10 months and the resulting 837, the highest series in the tourney this season, was his second 800 in that span.
Jim Bosket had the other 800, an 805 that would headline most weeks. He had back-to-back 279s to start his qualifying run. He also had a 715 in his second round of qualifying.
There were a number of good scores over the weekend.
Jared Joseph opened a 780 with a 278; Connor Joseph finished off a 760 with a 269; Nathan Johnson had a 741 with a 289 final game; Will Allen opened a 739 set with a 279; Mike Cole rolled a 284 in the middle of a 727; Nick Peterson touched off a 714 with a 278.
In addition, RJ Fields had a steady 728; Robbie Waltman had a 720; Steven Turner had a 711; Adam Murphy rolled a 701; and Glenn Fassett finished with a 700.
Turning to the ladies, the top two series of the weekend went to Disirae Kizale, who had a 622 in her first round and a 617 in her second round. While a number of ladies topped the 600-pin mark in the tournament’s first weekend of qualifying, Kizale was the only one to do so in the second weekend.
As far as teams go, the team of Chuck Gable and Chad Robbins, the top team last weekend with a qualifying total of 2,856, were upstaged this weekend by the team of Donald Stafford and Rosie Griffin with a total of 2,868.
Rounding out the top five after qualifying were the team of Shelly and Jim Bosket with a total of 2,840; Jen Shafer and Jim Pitts with a total of 2,832; and the team of Rachel and Nathan Johnson with a 2,812.
The cutoff for this year is 2,434 This year, 64 teams advance to head-to-head play this weekend as we throw those scores out and the tournament gets more interesting.
Squad times for the round of 64 on Saturday, Feb. 5 are 1 p.m. 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Winners on Saturday will enter the round of 32 and play Sunday, Feb. 6 at either 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.
With the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, Feb. 12, the round of 16 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.