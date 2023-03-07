WILLIAMSPORT — The PIAA Class AA Northeast Region was loaded with talent this year and proved to be a tough test for local wrestlers, but five grapplers from the North Section were up to the challenge and are moving on to the state championships in Hershey.
Sullivan County sophomore Colton Wade won his second straight regional title to punch his ticket to states, while Canton’s Mason Nelson and Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick took second on Saturday night in Williamsport.
Towanda’s Mason Higley finished in third and Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger earned his spot in states with a fourth-place finish.
Athens’ Josh Nittinger, who pinned his way into the semifinals at 285 pounds, would get pinned by Nelson in the semis.
Nittinger was then decked by Benton’s Andrew Wolfe in the consolation semifinals. He would also drop his fifth-place bout by fall.
Wade, who won sectional, district and regional titles last year at 106 pounds, earned his way to Saturday night’s 114-pound regional final with a 9-0 win over Hughesville’s Chase Shaner in the semifinals.
In the title match, Wade met Patrick and rolled to a 9-1 major decision.
“It feels pretty good,” Wade said of winning his second straight regional title.
The Sullivan County standout has been focused on staying on the attack this year — and believes, for the most part, he’s got the job done.
“I think I’ve done pretty good besides last week’s finals match towards the third period I let off him, but compared to last year I’ve been scoring more points and getting after it and making it my match,” Wade said.
Also for Sullivan County, junior Kruz McCusker went 1-2 at regionals.
Patrick reached the 114-pound final with a 10-5 win over Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner in the semifinals on Saturday morning.
Patrick will be joined in Hershey by his teammate Ayden Hunsinger, who rallied from a quarterfinal loss with two straight wins to punch his ticket to states.
Hunsinger beat Loyalsock’s Braden Vincenzes 3-2 in the second round of consolations at 152 pounds before picking up a 5-3 win over Line Mountain’s Dalton Schadel in the blood round to earn his way to states.
The Wyalusing grappler would fall to Lackawanna Trail’s Max Bluhm by a 4-0 score in the third-place bout.
“It means a lot to be able to carry on the legacy of the school and my cousins,” said Hunsinger, who joins his cousins Colin and Creighton Edsell and Dylan and Dawson Otis as state qualifiers.
Wyalusing’s CJ Carr, who was a state qualifier a year ago, would fall just one win short of making another trip to Hershey.
Carr won a pair of matches on Saturday before falling to Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirsnberger 3-1 in overtime in the blood round.
Carr would beat Mifflinburg’s Ben Straub 11-2 to take fifth place and become an alternate at 121 pounds.
Nelson punched his ticket to the 285-pound title match when he pinned NTL rival Josh Nittinger of Athens in the semifinals. Nelson got the fall at the 5:03 mark of a close match.
In the finals, Nelson was pinned by Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich, who will be one of the favorites in Hershey this week.
“It means a lot. Last year I went 0-2 at districts and (was) just not feeling too good, having some body problems with my knee and shoulder. This year, I felt a lot better coming into sectionals. I took first there, came to districts and took second, and now I’m on my way to Hershey. It means a lot,” Nelson said.
Canton had a pair of wrestlers reach the blood round on Saturday, but both Lyle Vermilya (107) and Riley Parker (172) would come up short.
Canton’s Cohen Landis (121) and Hudson Ward (152) both dropped matches in the first round of consolations to end their seasons.
Higley dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Montgomery’s Caden Finck in their 172-pound semifinal match on Saturday morning.
The Towanda sophomore would bounce back with a big win over Parker — who rolled to a 7-1 win over Higley in sectionals two weeks earlier — to punch his ticket to states.
“It feels really good. I’ve worked really hard all offseason and throughout this season to get here,” said Higley on earning a trip to states. “It’s a dream come true, but I’ve still got more.”
Higley would accept a forfeit in the third-place match.
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool (139) and Sawyer Robinson (189) both came up one win short of joining Higley at states.
Troy senior Mason Woodward fell just one win short of reaching the state tournament.
Woodward pinned his way into the 215-pound consolation semifinals, but he would give up the lead in the third period and dropped a 10-5 decision to Mount Carmel’s Ryan Weidner.
The Troy standout accepted a forfeit in the fifth-place match and is the state alternate for the region at 215 pounds.
Troy’s Konner Kerr went 0-2 on the weekend at 114 pounds.
The PIAA Championships will begin on Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.