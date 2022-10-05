NEWARK VALLEY — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys and girls cross country teams swept the IAC South Divisional Meet on Tuesday.
The Tioga boys took third place, and their girls finished with an incomplete score.
Waverly’s boys and girls teams also had an incomplete score on the day.
The SVEC boys put together a dominant display, winning with a team score of 19 points, and took home five of the top seven spots during the meet.
Jonathan Garrison would be the top overall finisher on the day and finished over 30 seconds ahead of anyone else with a time of 18:38.23 to claim first place.
His teammates would follow in the next two spots as Nathan Gillette (19:15.15) took second, and Brian Belanger (19:21.17) finished in third to give the Eagles a sweep atop of the podium.
Also in the top ten for SVEC were Matthew Finch (19:46.79) in sixth place and Eddie Rixford (19:56.04) in seventh place.
Wyatt Stouffer (21:08.2) took 11th, James Kane (21:49.67) finished in 14th, Gage Maxwell (22:36.9) took 19th while Jayden Stone (23:13.77), Anthony Peters (23:14.35), Kamren Westbrook (25:16.56), and Kenric Beach (32:04) also competed for the Eagles in the win.
The Tioga boys would capture a second place finish on the day, with Thomas Hurd (19:38.62) taking the top spot for his team with a fifth-place finish.
Talon Wood would be the next best finisher for Tioga (21:19.36) as he grabbed 14th, while Owen Seaver (23:28.95) took 26th, and Casey Herrala (28:15.14) captured 32nd.
Waverly had just one runner compete in Braylon DeKay (22:33.41) who took 18th place.
For the girls, SVEC would also grab the team win, but by a much closer margin, capturing a team score of 35.
They would get two top ten finishes — with Ayasha Schweiger (22:45.71) taking fifth and Isabella Matisco (22:45.96) taking sixth to lead them to victory.
Kristin Baker (24:09.96) grabbed 12th and Kirsten Garrison (24:35.46) finished 14th for the Lady Eagles.
Olivia Secondo (25:04.1), Grace Bishop (25:50.58), Gwen Shaw (26:08.5), Ashley Ellison (26:19.26), Calli Marsh (27:13.74), Izabel Cambell (27:43.52), Kaylee-Mae Davidson (30:59.35), and Kelci Wright (35:19.43) also competed in the win for SVEC.
Despite having an incomplete team, Waverly would have a strong contingent of runners finish in the meet as the Wolverines held three of the top 10 spots.
Elizabeth Vaughn would be the top area finisher, capturing second place with a time of 21:42.29, less than 10 seconds back from the winner Piper Young from Elmira Notre Dame.
Right behind Vaughn was Harper Minaker, who took third place and finished with a time of 22:02.24.
The third top-ten finisher for Waverly was Mackenzie Chamberlain (23:23.8) who took ninth place.
Waverly’s last competitor was Haylie Davenport (26:44.69) — who grabbed a 21st place finish.
The Tioga girls had just one runner in attendance, and Lexy Ward (28:30.93) would finish in 26th place.
Tioga, Waverly, and SVEC are at the Bob Green Invitational at Newark Valley on Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. start time.
