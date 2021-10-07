NEWARK VALLEY — The Waverly boys soccer team bounced back from a tough loss against Lansing with a 4-0 victory over Newark Valley on Wednesday night, clinching its first appearance in the section playoffs since 2016.
Griff Schillmoeller scored all four goals for the Wolverines.
His first came in the 25th minute off an assist from Alex Emmanuel, and Waverly took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Schillmoeller exploded for three more goals in the second half, with the first being an unassisted score six minutes in.
Nehemiah Anthony recorded assists on the next two goals at the 55th and 62nd minute marks.
Waverly attempted 17 shots in the game, besting Newark Valley’s four.
The Wolverines also held a 10 to two edge in corner kicks.
Cameron McIsaac stopped every shot he faced to earn the shutout in goal.
“I’m really glad to get this result on the road after last night’s tough loss,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “We got off to a bit of a slow start, as we were definitely fatigued from last night’s late game, but we got it cleaned up and were able to really turn it on in the second half.”
Ryck also touched on the achievement of earning a postseason bid.
“That was the goal we set out to accomplish this year and these boys have been working really hard to get here,” he said.
The Wolverines will take on Odessa-Montour tonight at home at 7 p.m.
