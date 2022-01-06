WAVERLY — The host Wolverines put together an 11-0 first-quarter run and opened the second half on a 20-0 run to roll past Newark Valley 79-32 in IAC play on Wednesday.
Waverly led just 13-9 in the first period. Then Brennan Traub, Davis Croft and Joey Tomasso popped for 11 points in the last part of the first period to give Waverly a 24-9 lead after a period.
“I’ve felt, ever since the Christmas Tournament in our loss to Athens — which could have gone either way if we play a little better fourth quarter — something has just clicked. The guys are starting to play better,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “That was a sloppy first quarter for us. We didn’t play all that well in the first quarter. It’s taken a little bit to get going in the last couple of games.”
The real star of that run — and Waverly’s third-quarter burst for that matter — was a stout defense. The Wolverines logged 17 steals in the game and either induced or forced numerous other Cardinals turnovers.
“In a transition game, if teams try to run with us, that’s probably something they don’t want to do,” said Judson. “All in all it was a total team effort through 10 guys.”
The 27-point third-quarter feeding frenzy was keyed by Tomasso, who had 12 of his game-high 22 points in that span and sat in the fourth.
“We put a blitz on them in the third quarter,” said Judson. “It led a lot with our defense getting a lot of transition buckets. We got a lot of steals and credit Joey (Tomasso). I thought he did a very good job in the front of our defense creating so much havoc on their point guard that we could overplay the wings and be more aggressive. Joey played a very good game, defensively — which he has all year long — but I thought (Wednesday) night he did a good job on their point guard (Danny Pirger), who is decent.”
Brennan Traub was good all night with 16 points, five steals and two assists; and Croft had a great game too, packaging seven rebounds and two assists with 11 points. Isaiah Bretz netted nine points, Liam Traub finished with seven points and Jake Benjamin hauled in four boards for the Wolverines.
Danny Pirger led Newark Valley with 10 points and Ryan Chandler added six points.
Waverly will head up Route 34 Friday night to take on New York State Class C honorable mention Lansing at 7:30 p.m. in the Bobcats’ gym.
Tioga 67, Odessa-Montour 25
ODESSA — Up 17-8 after a period and 31-14 at the half, Tioga put 24 on the board in the third quarter and eased to a 67-25 IAC win over Odessa-Montour on Wednesday.
Evan Sickler netted a game-high 24 points in barely more then three quarters of play for Tioga. The Tigers also got 14 points from Ethan Perry and 10 from Bryce Bailey.
Cayden Confer led O-M with 10 points and Daniel Lewis added seven points.
Tioga will host Southern Cayuga at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.