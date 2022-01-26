WAVERLY — Host Waverly rebounded from a very rough first half and pulled away to a 74-44 win over Trumansburg in an IAC crossover contest Tuesday night.
Waverly led just 15-14 after a quarter and 34-22 at the half in spite of numerous misses from the field.
“I wasn’t pleased with our fist half, that’s for sure,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “We did not play well. We did not execute well. We were just kind of sloppy in the first half.”
What gave Waverly its lead was a defense that had 12 steals in the first half and finished with 18 for the game.
“I was very pleased with our performance, our effort and the way we played in the second half,” he said.
Indeed, Waverly looked like a different squad after the break. The Wolverines scored the first 15 points of the half and led 49-22 before the Blue Raiders scored with 4:23 to go in the third period.
“We looked a lot more focused and ready to play at the start of the second half than we did the game,” said the coach
Waverly outscored Trumansburg 26-9 in the third quarter to take a 60-31 lead into the fourth.
Waverly had seven players contribute to those 26 points led by seven from Brennan Traub, who finished with 17 points, three steals and two assists.
Also for Waverly, Davis Croft added 11 points and eight rebounds; Liam Traub had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists; Joey Tomasso finished with nine points, five steals and three deflections; Brady Blauvelt had 11 big boards; and Nate DeLill had eight points.
Austin Chaney led Trumansburg with 17 poiunts and Bradley Addicott matched Charles McCurdy with 11 points each.
“It’s been a nice run we’ve been on (in our) eight-game winning streak. The kids are playing well,” said Judson. “We have a tough couple of games coming up at Troy (tonight), hosting Notre Dame on Tuesday and traveling to Watkins Glen on Friday. The next games will show us where we stand in the IAC.”
Tioga 63, Newark Valley 34
NEWARK VALLEY — Tioga went on the road and rolled past the host Cardinals.
Tioga was up 18-5 after one and 34-13 at the half.
Ethan Perry went off for Tioga in the first half, netting 17 of his game-high 24 points in the game’s first 16 minutes.
Evan Sickler added 10 points for the Tigers with Gavin Fisher netting eight points and Casey Stoughton chipping in with seven points.
Ryan Chandler paced Newark Valley with 15 points— all in the last three quarters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.