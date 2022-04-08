Tioga shooter makes states

Tioga’s Reagen Foley shows off her Regional Championship hardware.

 Photo provided

SYRACUSE — The Knights of Columbus Upstate Conference Championship was held on Saturday at Bishop Ludden High School.

Reagen Foley of Tioga bested her regional performance by four, knocking down a cool 18 of 25 shots to claim the girls age 13 group.

She will advance to the New York State championship later this month April to face Downstate winners.

She will join the only two other Tioga County Blessed Trinity Council 251 KofC contestants to make it to the state finals in hopes of being the council’s first state champion.

Athens’ Kayleigh Miller made it to the finals in 2013 and was the age 12 state runner-up and Rome’s Lauren Jones was the age 13 state runner up in in 2017.

