CICERO — On to the next one.
That seemed to be the prevailing sentiment of Tioga’s players after the Tigers beat back Dolgeville 42-6 in the New York State Class D quarterfinals Friday night.
Tioga running back Drew Macumber scored four times and quarterback Caden Bellis added TD passes to Evan Sickler and Valentino Rossi as the Tigers rolled to a win.
Tioga’s defense was just as dominant as the offense. The Blue Devils averaged 37 points per game coming into Friday night’s showdown, so holding the Devils to just 207 total yards and just six points was quite a feat.
Tioga forced a quick three-and-punt on its first possession, then went 67 yards in nine plays to score the game’s first points.
The Tigers used chunk plays to get the score. Macumber had an 11-yard run and Bellis added an 11-yard run and connected with tight end Karson Sindoni for 31 more for a first-and goal at Dolgeville’s six yard line. Two plays later Macumber dashed five yards for the score.
Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello said that the Tigers’ first series set the tone.
“After last week, playing in the rain and being pretty conservative, I thought we wanted to come out and spread the ball around a little bit, get the ball in our playmakers’ hands and see what happens,” said Aiello.
The game turned even more Tioga’s way on the ensuing kickoff when Sickler punched the ball out of the hands of Dolgeville’s return man and the Tigers were in business at the Blue Devils’ eight yard line.
Two Macumber runs took care of that distance and the second of Gavin Fisher’s six perfect PAT kicks made it 14-0 with 4:48 to go in the first quarter.
“You get something like that, it gives you a lot of momentum,” said Aiello.
“Going up 14-0 before they had another offensive snap was big.”
Aiello also said he thought Dolgeville going down 14-0 may have played a role in his team’s defensive dominance.
“(Our) going up 14-0 probably affected their play calling,” said the Tioga coach. “Everything we’ve seen has been under center. They went to their spread stuff a little bit and it took a little while to settle in to the change. They got one good drive on us but the kids settled in and played well after that.”
The Blue Devils answered the challenge with an impressive march, covering 78 yards in 13 plays. Keeping the ball on the ground from start to finish, Cameron Dager had a 12-yard run and Jared Bilinski added a 10-yard run. Other than that, most runs were just enough to move the sticks.
Quarterback Cade Mosher finished it off with a five-yard run to get inside the one and punched it in on the next play. Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri batted away the PAT pass to leave the score at 14-6.
A pair of turnovers left Tioga the ball at its 37-yard line. After a few shorter plays, Macumber and Bellis combined for 36 yards on three runs. Then with a second-and seven at Dolgeville’s 25-yard line, Bellis hit Sickler for a 25-yard TD toss and catch.
Up 21-6, after the kickoff Tioga allowed the Blue Devils one first down before forcing a punt. Taking over with 45 seconds left, Tioga went 58 yards in four plays.
Three snaps in, Bellis hit Sickler for 37 yards to Dolgeville’s 18-yard line. Macumber ran the ball in from there and, with scoring with just 11 seconds left in the half, Tioga had the momentum to start the second half and the Tigers would get the ball.
After the kick, Tioga took over at it’s 45-yard line. Once again the big play worked for the Tigers. On a fourth-and-four from Dolgeville’s 47-yard line, Bellis hit Macumber for a 39-yard pass play that put the ball at Dolgeville’s eight. Three plays later Macumber went seven yards for a TD.
The back-to-back, halftime-bracketing scores left all of the momentum in the Tigers’ sideline — and Tioga had delivered the coup-de-gras.
The final score came on a 53-yard Bellis-to-Rossi pass, catch and run that set the final margin.
Macumber finished with 103 yards on 19 carries to lead a ground game that finished with 158 yards on 38 runs. Bellis hit six of 12 passes and finished with 187 yards.
The win gave the Tigers their 10th Central Region championship and moved their current winning streak to 25 games.
Tioga will have to wait a few days to find out who they play as the West Regional between Randolph and Oakfield-Alabama/Elba will be played Monday.
The Tigers will play the winner of that game in the state semifinals next Friday at Union-Endicott High School. Kick off is set for 3 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.