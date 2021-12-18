WAVERLY — In a tight match throughout and only one bout went the distance, forfeits made the difference in Waverly’s 40-30 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference wrestling match on Friday.
Starting with the opening match at 160, the teams traded haymakers for the first five bouts.
SVEC’s Tyler Knickerbocker needed one minute, 50 seconds to pin Waverly’s Braeden Nichols.
Waverly’s Braeden Hills returned the favor at 172, pinning the Eagles’ John Johnston III in 1:49.
Devin Beach at 189 made quick work for SVEC of Waverly’s Andrew Kimble, getting the pin in 1:13.
The match at 215 was one of the more interesting of the night and the first to go into the second period. Waverly’s Troy Beeman pinned SVEC’s Ezekial Foster in 2:22, but he had to work for it. Beeman kept working for the single leg and eventually made it stick. Foster escaped only to be taken down again by Beeman. In the early seconds of the second period, Beeman escaped from the bottom position, tok Foster down and tuned him on the way to the pin.
At 285, neither Waverly’s Ty Beeman nor SVEC’s John Hammond could score in the first period. Beeman had the choice for the second period and took down. Beeman then used Hammond’s attempt to turn him to get a reversal. As the second period went into the last 30 seconds, Hammond got a reversal and put Beeman in a headlock that led to a pin at the 3:39 mark.
Neither team had a wrestler take the mat at 102 and SVEC went up 24-12 when Caden Ruben accepted a forfeit at 110.
Landon McCarty began Waverly’s comeback with a pin at 118. SVEC’s Kaleb Smith had McCarty in a 5-0 hole early on but McCarty reversed Smith to his back and got the pin in 1:35. In the end, this was the bout that closed out the match as Waverly had forfeit wins awaiting in the last three weight classes of the night.
The one bout that went the full six minutes came at 125 where Waverly’s Jake Besecker topped SVEC’s Tayah Beach 12-1. Besecker got the initial takedown but Beach made her escape. Up 2-1 after a period, Besecker got a point on the second stall call on Beach. He then got a takedown to lead 5-1 after two periods. Besecker selected neutral to start the third and followed a takedown with back points to get a major decision.
At 132, SVEC’s Shane Neal had Waverly’s Seth Noto in trouble almost from the whistle. A takedown and two sets of back points had Neal up 8-0 after a period. Noto chose neutral to start the second period but Neal got a quick takedown, back points and a pin 32 seconds into the second period.
The finish was anticlimactic as Waverly’s Connor Stotler at 138, Mason Ham at 145 and Dustyn Gingerich at 152 each accepted a forfeit to set the final margin.
