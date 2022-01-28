Division II

Seeds (Section): 1. Tioga (4); 2. Canisteo-Greenwood (5); 3. Saranac (7); 4. Gouverneur (10); 5. Edgemont (1); Cold Spring Harbor (8); 7. Shoreham Wading River (11); 8. Newfane (6).

Unseeded: Port Jervis (9); Warrensburg-Bolton (2); Falconer (6); Central Valley (3).

First Round, 9 a.m.

Tioga vs. Port Jervis

Gouverneur vs. Falconer

Saranac vs. Warrensburg-Bolton

Canisteo-Greenwood vs. Central Valley

———

Second Round, 10:45 a.m.

Newfane vs. Port Jervis

Edgemont vs. Falconer

Cold Spring Harbor vs. Warrensburg-Bolton

Shoreham Wading River vs. Central Valley

———

Third Round, 12 p.m.

Tioga vs. Newfane

Gouverneur vs. Edgemont

Saranac vs. Cold Spring Harbor

Canisteo-Greenwood vs. Shoreham Wading River

———

Semifinals, 2:30 p.m.

Pool Winners

Tioga, Newfane, Port Jervis winner vs. Gouverneur, Edgemont, Falconer winner

Canisteo-Greenwood, Shoreham Wading River, Central Valley winner vs. Saranac, Cold Spring Harbor, Warrensburg-Bolton winner

———

Championship

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

———

Division 1

Seeds: 1. Minisink Valley (9); 2. Burnt Hills (2); 3. Wahtagh (8); 4. Fox Lane (1); 5. Indian River (3); 6. Arlington (1); 7. Fairport (5); 8. Pittsford (5).

Undeeded: Horseheads (4); Starpoint (6); Lancaster (6); Brentwood (11).

First Round, 9 a.m.

Minisink Valley vs. Horseheads

Fox Lane vs. Starpoint

Wantagh vs. Lancaster

Burnt Hills vs. Brentwood

———

Second Round, 10:45 a.m.

Pittsford vs. Horseheads

Indian River vs. Starpoint

Arlington vs. Lancaster

Fairpoint vs. Brentwood

———

Third Round, 12 p.m.

Minisink Valley vs. Pittsford

Fox Lane vs. Indian River

Wantagh vs. Arlington

Burnt Hills vs. Fairpoint

———

Semifinals

Pool Winners

Minisink Valley, Pittsford, Horseheads winner vs. Fox Lane, Indian River, Starpoint winner

Wantagh, Arlington, Lancaster winner vs. Burnt Hills, Fairpoint, Brentwood winner

———

Championship

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

