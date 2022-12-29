First Round
Athens 34, Towanda 31
ATHENS — The Athens JV squad got a big three-pointer from Ravyn Glisson with six seconds left to secure the win over Towanda and advance to the Valley Christmas Tournament finals.
Glisson led Athens with 15 points — including four three-pointers — and Abby Burgess added six points, four rebounds and two assists.
Also for Athens, Izzy Davis chipped in five points, six rebounds and one block.
Savannah Finan had five points, four rebounds and one block, while Leah Nason hauled in five rebounds and Sophia Fairchild blocked a pair of shots.
Ava Hughes also had three steals and one block for Athens.
Towanda was led by Melody Hakes with 12 points and Tae-Lynn Brabent finished with eight points.
Shaylynn Morris chipped in six points and Alonna Ayres added five in the loss.
Northeast Bradford 45, Waverly 16
SAYRE — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers would score the first 22 points of the game as they cruised to the victory on Tuesday.
Leah Beebe and Lillie Maynard each scored 13 points to lead NEB, which also got 12 points from Becca Vandemark.
Waverly was led by Emma Richards-Randall with seven points. Lecksie Douglas and Maci Wheeler each had four points for the Lady Wolverines.
Consolation Round
Waverly 29, Towanda 25
SAYRE — The Waverly Lady Wolverines JV basketball team held off a late surge by the Towanda Lady Black Knights to capture a 29-25 victory and win the consolation bracket of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
The Waverly defense would control the first half, and propelled them to a 17-11 lead at halftime.
Towanda used an 8-4 advantage to close the gap to 25-19 at the end of the third and dwindled the lead down to as many as two late in the fourth.
But Waverly would hold on late and force a few key turnovers to come away with the win and take the consolation bracket victory.
Waverly was led by Kendall Rockwell who netted seven points while Maci Wheeler added six, Madison Cron scored five, Emma Randall and Makenzie Olmstead netted four, and Kaylin Twedt chipped in a three-pointer.
Towanda was paced by Melody Hakes with a game-high 13 points, Shaylynn Morris scored eight, Alonna Ayers added two, while Tae-Lynn Brabent and Alyssa Dulaney each chipped in one point.
Finals
NEB 49, Athens 20
ATHENS — The NEB JV girls basketball team captured the Valley Christmas Tournament title courtesy of two lopsided victories.
In the girls’ semifinal, the Panthers beat Waverly 45-16. Leah Beebe, Lillie Maynard and Becca Vandemark scored 14, 13 and 12 respectively.
Vandemark and Beebe continued to be offensive menaces in the finals, scoring 18 and 16 respectively against Athens.
The duo led NEB to a 49-20 victory.
