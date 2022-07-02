Big inning lifts Waverly Majors past Horseheads

HORSEHEADS — Every district seems to have that one Little League program that’s always near the top of the standings.
In Neew York’s District 6, that program is Horseheads. You know going in that if you can top that team you’re in the hunt.
Waverly’s Majors Little League team put itself solidly in the hunt Friday with a 7-2 win over Horseheads on the road.
The coin flip went Waverly’s way, so Horseheads went to the plate first and took a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Waverly answered onn a one-out Brody Lambert single and an RBI double by Jack Pipher.
Horseheads took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second on a trio of singles for a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Waverly responded in a big way.
Hayden Roskow opened the inning with a single and Maddex Presher followed suit. Gabriel Hendershot’s one-out single sent Roskow some with the tying run and Preshue gave Waverly a 3-2 lead, scorinf on an error on the play.
Axel Murray walked, then Lambert and Pipher came through with RBI singles for a 5-2 lead.
The coup-de gras was a two-out, two-run single by Brayden Bowman.
That sent home the final runs of the game as the pitchers took command. At one point, the Horseheads and Waverly pitchers combined to retire 13 straight batters.
Horseheads had a shot in the top of the sixth, loading the bases, but Lambert, who came in at pitcher for Waverly one batter into the top of the sixth, induced a fielder’s choice to get out of the jam.
Waverly rapped out nine hits in the game, led by Pipher with a single, a double, two RBI and a run; and Lambert with two singles, two runs and one RBI.
Also for Waverly, Presher had two singles and a run; Bowman had a hit and two RBI; Hendershot had a hit, a run and one RBI; Roskow finished with a hit and a run; an Murray scored once.
Walter started on the hill for Waverly, retiring nine men by strikeout while allowing six hits, two walks and two runs with just one earned. Lambert finished off the game, logging the last three outs while allowing a hit and a walk.
Waverly, which tied Horseheads for second in the division at 3-1 each behind 3-0 Big Flats, will host Elmira Heights at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
