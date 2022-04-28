Sayre baseball shuts out Canton By RYAN LEMAY Staff Writer Apr 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer fires a pitch against Canton on Wednesday. Ryan Lemay/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CANTON — Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer and David Northrup only gave up one hit combined in an 11-0 victory over Canton on Wednesday evening.VanDuzer struck out seven, while only giving up one hit in three innings of work.Northrup pitched three hitless innings and struck out three Warriors. “Pitching was the difference in this game,” Sayre head coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “It’s tough when it is cold like this, but I was happy with how we were able to put some runs together.”Zack Garrity and Luke Horton each hit a home run for the Redskins. Garrity had two hits and two RBI, while Horton finished with two hits and three RBI.Sayre’s Brayden Horton went 2-for-3 with two walks, and Kannon VanDuzer hit a triple in the third inning. Northrup, Jackson Hubbard, and Dominic Fabbri also had one hit for the Redskins.Sayre outhit Canton 11-1.Mike Beers had the lone Warriors hit. Leo Karpinski pitched two scoreless innings for the Warriors, while striking out two.Canton (6-7) hosts Cowanesque Valley on Friday at 4:30 p.m.Sayre (10-1) hosts the Border Brawl on Saturday. The Redskins will face Tioga at 11:15 a.m. and Waverly at 2:15 p.m.“From what I understand Tioga is young but they have a solid team,” coach VanDuzer said. “There has been a lot of talk about how well Waverly has been playing so it will be an interesting matchup.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Sayre woman charged with assaulting another GTP explosion injures five; company investigating Owego woman found not guilty of murder in overdose case Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month Athens School Board approves study to look at facilities, possible merger with Sayre Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 SAYRE: UPPER 2 Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.