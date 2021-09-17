TIOGA CENTRAL— The season couldn’t have started out better for Tioga and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.
The old IAC rivals each posted impressive wins.
The Senesa-Indians posted a 37-12 win over division member Chenango Valley by scoring three times in the fourth quarter and Tioga rolled over Sidney 56-3.
The co-op between Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour has worked well on the football field for the combined program, which has been on the rise.
The Seneca Indians went just 2-1 in the spring with wins over Groton and Dryden. The loss was to Tioga, 36-20.
Travon Jones led WG/OM with 17 carries for 127 yards as the Seneca Indians ran for 317 yards.
WG/OM’s passing attack added 78 more yards.
Defensively, the Seneca Indians held C.V. to 144 yards, all on the ground.
Tioga got everybody in last week’s game. When your star back gets four carries, gains 115 yards and scores four times, you’re having a good night.
Caden Bellis hit five of six passes for 118 yards and a score and ran for another TD. Gavin Godfrey also had six carries for 83 yards and a score for Tioga.
This nonleague test begins at 7 p.m. tonight at Tioga Central High School.
