ATHENS — The host side was all over this one even though the results was a 1-0 Northern Tier League win for the Lady Wildcats over Wellsboro.
The game was scoreless until Ally Thoman found Hannah Walker in the left side of the box out in front of the goal. Walker deftly slipped the ball into the left half of the net with 1:40 remaining in the first half and that was that.
Even though each team took three corner kicks, Athens dominated play as evidenced by a 16-2 shots on goal advantage with Thoman and Walker being most aggressive in the offensive zone.
Athens keeper Karlee Bartlow had a quiet night, stopping both shots she faced. Wellsboro goalie Lilly Abadi logged 13 saves on the night.
Athens (4-3) will visit Shikellamy (3-2-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Waverly 8, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 0
WAVERLY — Waverly girls coach Tara Hogan told her team before Wednesday’s game that she wanted a fast start in case heavy rain forced a cancellation.
While the weather held off, the Wolverines got the start Hogan was looking for, and scored five goals in the first half en route to an 8-0 victory.
Lea VanAllen scored three goals in the first fifteen minutes of the match.
Her first came at the 35-minute mark, with an assist from Kiley Stillman. The second came five minutes later off an assist from Clare Clonch.
VanAllen scored once again with 25 minutes left in the first half, with Addison Westbrook recording the assist.
Addison Westbrook scored Waverly’s next goal with 12 minutes remaining in the half. Kennedy Westbrook picked up the assist.
“Lea VanAllen set the tone fast and early,” Hogan said. “Kennedy and Lea were very unselfish and were constantly looking to play the forwards. They also worked very well under pressure and with great confidence.”
Waverly scored its next goal a minute later. Kennedy Westbrook recorded her second assist of the night, with Stillman scoring the goal.
Paige Robinson tacked on another goal a minute after that off of Addison Westbrook’s second assist.
“Paige Robinson was able to move up again this game and found the back of the net, and Kiley Stillman again worked well on the left side,” Hogan said.
Kennedy Westbrook scored her second goal, this one unassisted, 13 minutes into the second half.
VanAllen put in her fourth goal with eight minutes left in the game on a shot that bounced off an SVEC defender.
“With five different players scoring and five different players assisting, this proves that this was by far our best passing game,” Hogan said. “We had a few times where we were too excited and found ourselves rushing a bit but otherwise I am very happy with the quick start and finishing.”
The Wolverines outshot SVEC 23-0 in the game, and had a 12-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Waverly will travel to Newark Valley for a divisional matchup at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Watkins Glen 6, Tioga 0
WATKINS GLEN — An already short-handed Tioga girls soccer team suffered another injury on Wednesday night, as the Lady Tigers fell, 6-0, to Watkins Glen in a game that was played with ten players on each side.
Six different players scored for Watkins Glen in the game.
Sasha Honrath, Skye Honrath and Olivia King all netted goals in the first half.
Abby Gibson, Maddie Tuttle and Lilly Ameigh scored in the second half for Watkins Glen.
“During preseason, one of our main concerns was low numbers,” Tioga coach Jim Walsh said. “Tonight, and for the rest of the season, that will be our number one main concern. It will be a matter of survival and completing the season at this point.”
