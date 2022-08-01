SAYRE — A group of parents and coaches spoke at Monday’s meeting of the Sayre School Board to express their concerns about fielding a team for the upcoming football season.
As of Monday, there were only 26 students signed up to play junior varsity and varsity football at Sayre, but a good portion of those kids had little or no experience at the varsity level — which head coach Kevin Gorman and the parents in attendance say could lead to safety issues.
“I am concerned about the kids and what happens to them. Safety concerns and everything. It’s in anyone’s mind if you’ve been around the game long enough, you always kind of think about safety and the kids always come first in my head,” Gorman said after Monday’s meeting.
Gorman told the school board that the incoming sophomores on this year’s team have been unable to get any meaningful playing time over the last two years and that will cause problems this season.
“I’ve been in many meetings ... I just look at numbers, I know my kids, I know who is playing and who’s not. My sophomores haven’t had a season in two years. COVID wiped out their junior high season. Their freshmen year, one kid went back down to junior high,” Gorman told the board.
“The kids need reps to get better,” said Gorman. “If the kids just kind of have to sit and they don’t have reps, then that’s a big (problem). You need reps to get better and if kids can’t (even) play a JV season, it’s a problem.”
Gorman said that he expressed his concern over the numbers in the program during his exit interview last winter.
“My exact words (were) I am extremely worried about numbers,” he said.
In speaking about another more recent meeting, Gorman once again told the board that he had mentioned his concerns.
“I said if every kid came out there would be between 30 and 32 kids. The world is not perfect. I lost a couple sophomores. I’ve lost five freshmen. Five freshmen decided not to come out. I’ve been reached out (to) by their parents and by others saying I do not feel comfortable (having them play varsity),” Gorman said.
One parent who spoke on Monday said that she has three boys signed up to play high school football this year, but two are younger and she feels it would not be in their best interest to play at the varsity level.
“We didn’t sign our younger kids up to be on varsity ... knowing that our 10th grader, he’s fast but he’s a small boy,” she said.
She mentioned that some students may be forced to look outside the district and posed a question to the Sayre School Board.
“As a taxpayer in this district, how many children are going to leave the district due to sports being unsupported and kids not being put first?” she asked.
Gorman and the parents are asking the Sayre School Board to reach out to their counterparts in Athens to see if a co-op would be possible for this year.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying this to kill the program. I’m the head coach. Why would I not want (to have a team)? I want to be the head coach but at the same time, I’m not going to be the person who’s going to get in the way of these kids having a varsity season or a kid having a JV season,” Gorman told the board.
Gorman said he spoke with Athens coach Jack Young about the possibility of a co-op — and both coaches agreed, the kids should come first.
“I said if that is the best option for my kids, my players, then yes I want that,” said Gorman. “Coach Young agreed. If that’s the best option for the kids, then that’s the best option for the kids.”
One person who is very familiar with co-ops and dealing with Athens is former Sayre boys soccer coach Greg Hughey who watched his son Mason play for and help lead the Athens boys soccer team to an NTL title last year after the two schools agreed to a co-op.
“I know a lot of the comments (that were) made when they were doing soccer were not on the up-and-up. People were afraid (Sayre kids) weren’t going to get playing time. (Our kids) weren’t going to see the field. Athens is not going to really include us,” Hughey told the board on Monday.
“I guess I’ll (tell you) some of my experience from the co-op with soccer — and that wasn’t the case at all. We had kids go over (and) start on varsity. The Athens coach (treated them) like they were his own players, yells at them like they’re his own players, yanks them off the field like they’re his own players and starts them like his own players ... If you could see the bond that these kids formed, you wouldn’t think they went to different schools.”
Hughey admitted that he wasn’t sure what the co-op would be like, but he’s thrilled with how it turned out.
“Last year I didn’t know how it was going to work out and how I felt about it, but after going through a season with Athens, it really was great,” he said. “They won the NTL and a Sayre kid actually shot the winning goal and an Athens kid assisted on it. That’s apropos I felt for how those two teams work together.”
Gorman told the board that the numbers just aren’t there and they are not going to magically get better.
“Numbers are just numbers. I looked today at 26. It’s a number, but it’s not a true number with experience, depth and playing experience. That’s where we are at. As much as I would love to have a season, I just don’t see it. I see our schedule and I don’t know if that can happen,” he said. “In this scenario, we can’t just basically sit here and try to hope that more kids come.”
Following the meeting, Gorman once again stressed that his focus is on one thing and one thing only.
“I want what’s best for these kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.