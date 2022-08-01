Sayre season in doubt- Luke Horton

Sayre’s Luke Horton heads down the field for a big gain during a game last season. The Redskins’ 2022 season is in doubt as parents and coaches have expressed concerns about numbers in the program and safety of players if they field a team filled with mostly young and inexperienced players.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

