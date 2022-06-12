CICERO — They were bonus throws to be sure.
When competition wrapped up on Friday we thought Spencer-Van Etten’s Elliot Walter’s high school career was over.
We were wrong.
As of the late afternoon on Friday the state had not posted the NYSPHSAA Division I distances. When they did, it became apparent that Walter had qualified — by almost two feet — for the Federation final that brought together the throwers with the best eight distances from the large school division (Division I) and the small school division.
Walter’s best throw in the Division II competition had been a personal record of 148 feet even. His first throw on Saturday went 140-7. Then he set a new PR with a throw of 149-4.
His third throw was the charm as he topped out at 150-1, accomplishing multiple goals, including soome he may not have even had in mind.
He has said all along that 150 was his goal and he wanted to place in Division II.
He did the latter on Friday, when he exceeded his goal and placed fourth in Division II.
He found out later that his distance in the D-II championships qualified him to throw with the “big boys.”
It was then that he got his first goal of going over 150 feet — breaking the school record in the process — and finished sixth in the state against the best the state has to offer.
After throwing 148 and placing fourth in the Division II Championship, Walter said he wasn’t sure if he would earn a spot in the federation final.
“I knew it (getting to the Federation final) was going to be close, so I was nervous right after (the Division II Championship),” he said. “I was just waiting for the results because I wasn’t sure how many threw farther then me.”
His D-II best seeded him eighth in the Federation meet — and just as in the Division II finals where he beat his seed by two spots, he did the same in the Federation meet.
“It feels really, really good because I also got my new PR of 150-1, got the school record and finished top six,” he said.
He said that he felt good from the warmups on and that he felt loose and comfortable from the outset.
“I think I did a good job of building on each throw,” Walter added.
The event came down to the meet’s last throw. High School of Construction’s Michael Pinckmney led after the first throw with a distance of 170-0. Fonda-Fultonville’s Alessandro Saltsman topped that with a 170-4 on his second attempt. Pinckney re-took the lead, throwing 178-6 on his third attempt and looked good as gold with one man left.
Then Saltsman uncorked a massive throw of 182-5 on his fourth and final throw to take the win.
Matthew Auble of Warsaw was third with a best throw of 167-6, William Trembley of Newark threw a 165-4 for fourth and Evan Nesmith was fifth at 160-4. For Auble, Trembley and Nesmith, their first throw was their best.
Webster Tomas’s Erik Stephany took seventh nearly six feet in arrears of Walter with a best of 144-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.