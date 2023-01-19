Athens drops NTL match to Williamson By MATT PATTON Times Correspondent editor Jan 19, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens’ Cooper Robinson runs through a double leg on Wednesday. Robinson finished the takedown and ultimately got the technical fall during last night’s match against Williamson. Matt Patton/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENS — Athens hosted NTL foe Williamson in their old gym on Wednesday night and the visiting Warriors won the battle of the bonus points, securing the 42-35 win in the last bout.Athens’ freshman Cooper Robinson started the meet with a third period technical fall over Williamson’s Karter Stone. Robinson’s sixth takedown gave him the 15-point lead.Jake Courtney followed with a second period fall over Williamson’s Blaine Link.Williamson answered Athens’ early surge with a five consecutive falls. The Warriors dominated the 145 through 189 weight classes. Athens’ 11-point lead flipped to a 19-point deficit.Athens’ dependable big men temporarily righted the ship. Caleb Nason got a first-period fall at 215 and Josh Nittinger picked up a forfeit at 285. The Wildcats closed to within seven of the Warriors.Williamson picked up a forfeit at 107, but the Wildcats answered with two wins at 114 and 121.At 114, Mason Vanderpool pinned his opponent in 39 seconds. Karson Sipley gave up the initial takedown at 121, but he got a quick reversal and pinned his opponent at the end of the first period.At the conclusion of the 121 bout, the Wildcats had drawn within one team point, 36-35.The Warriors’ Noah Robinson slammed the door shut on the Wildcat comeback attempt. Robinson headlocked Athens' Dalton Davis and got the fall in 1:02. The pin secured Williamson's 42-35 victory.Athens head coach Shawn Bradly expressed mixed feelings about his team's performance. But, he credited a group of his wrestlers that are working hard."We are improving. We had a good weekend (at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament). We have two or three kids who are right there," said Bradley.Athens' youthful team is in action again this weekend at the Coal Cracker Tournament in Lehighton. 