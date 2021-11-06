Troy senior Wyatt Hodlofski put together a stellar season as he showed off his goal-scoring ability all year long, and because of that he has been named the Northern Tier League’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Athens senior Nate Quinn was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Wellsboro junior Peyton McClure earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and Athens coach Jake Lezak is the 2021 Coach of the Year.
The NTL first-team strikers are Wellsboro’s Jack Porier, Quinn, Northeast Bradford’s Gavin Merritt and North Penn-Liberty’s Caiden Alexander.
Hodlofski leads the way as a first-team midfielder and he’s joined by Athens’ Mason Hughey, Northeast’s Brandon Kuhn and Wellsboro’s Owen Richardson.
McClure and teammate Brody Morral are joined as first-team defenders by Athens teammates Tucker Brown and Alex Campbell.
The first-team goalie is Wellsboro’s Aiden Gehman.
On the second team for strikers are Towanda’s Logan Lambert, Wellsboro’s Sam Rudy, Athens’ Korey Miller, Wellsboro’s Matt Richards and Williamson’s Stephen Gohr.
Second-team midfielders are Athens’ Levent Van Helden and Brayden Post, Wellsboro’s Caden Smith and NP-L’s Derek Litzelman.
NEB’s Joe Stanton, NP-L’s Brody Burleigh and Troy teammates Conner Faust and CJ Stanton are on the second team as defenders.
Troy’s Eli Randell is the NTL’s second-team goalie.
Honorable mentions for strikers are Towanda’s Jack Wheaton, Galeton’s Gavin Sykora, NEB’s Josh Stanton, NP-L’s Jackson Brion and Troy’s Brady Spaulding.
Northeast’s Cezar Alvarez, Towanda’s Nate West, NP-L’s Zach Wilcox and Galeton’s Zach Pagano earned an honorable mention for midfielders.
For defense, the honorable mentions went to NEB’s Andrew Beers, Williamson’s Glenn Barnes, Galeton’s Trey Kalacinski and Athens’ Ryan Thompson.
Northeast’s Garrett Cooper was named the third-team goalie.
