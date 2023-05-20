DRYDEN — The Waverly boys track team brought home a second-place finish from the IAC Track and Field Championships as the Wolverines finished with 94 points.
The Waverly girls team placed third with 60 points, and Tioga’s boys team finished sixth, with a team score of 33.
The meet began on Wednesday, and finished up on Thursday. Many of the athletes who got off to good starts picked up where they left off on day two, with another handful also placing in their respective events.
In the boys meet, the Wolverines’ 400 meter relay team of Kayleb Bechy, Jerrell Sackett, Micah Chandler and Ralph Johnson finished first in the event, completing the relay in 42.76 — which broke their own school and IAC record (which they set on Wednesday).
Waverly’s 1,600 meter relay team also took first, with the team of Treyton Moore, Chandler, Charlie Larrabee and Sackett finishing in 3:28.50.
Chandler finished first in the 400 meter hurdles event, with a time of 59.09. His teammate, Oscar Williams, finished fourth, posting a time of 1:04.04.
Jacob Benjamin added a second-place finish in the discus throw for the Wolverines, achieving a mark of 112-8. Waverly’s Payton Fravel placed fifth in the pole vault, with a height of 11-0.
The 200 meter sprint event was a reunion of sorts for Waverly, as Sackett, Johnson and Moore all finished in the top four. Sackett claimed the top spot, with a time of 22.82. Johnson was just behind him at 22.86, and Moore posted a time of 23.64, respectively.
“We’re, overall, really pleased with how our collective of athletes responded against the IAC. Good weather was on our side and the kids were able to turn in really solid times, distances, and heights. We saw continued growth from many of the boys and girls on this squad,” said Waverly coach Dave Hogan. “We’re biased but we felt that either Ralph or Jerrell were very deserving of the IAC Track MVP award given their respective performances the past two days, but in the end the votes didn’t go our way.”
For Tioga, Gavin Albrecht won the pole vault with a height of 12-6. Valentino Rossi and Andrew Earley both added third place finishes, as Rossi finished third in the triple jump with a mark of 40-2, and Earley finished third in the 400 meter hurdles, with a time of 1:01.25.
Spencer-Van Etten’s John Garrison finished second in the 3,200 meter run, with a time of 10:24.89.
In the girls meet, Waverly’s Harper Minaker placed second in the 3,000 meter run, finishing in 11:44.07.
Fellow Wolverine Makenzie Olmstead added a third place finish in the 800 meter run, with a time of 2:34.96. Natalie Garrity rounded out the track placements on day two for Waverly, placing fifth in the 200 meter sprint, with a time of 28.13.
In the field, Mackenzie LaForest finished fourth for Waverly in the shot put, achieving a distance of 29-2.75.
Waverly’s 1,600 meter relay team of Abigail Knolles, Garrity, Kelsey Ward and Kennedy Westbrook won the event, finishing in 4:18.36.
“Although both groups came up short of team titles, we like to zoom out, see the big picture, and have our eyes fixed on the Class C championships next week, the state qualifier and beyond. We’ll continue to rest, recover, and train appropriately to get our kids in the best possible positions,” Hogan said.
For Tioga, Mia Hall placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 4-8.
Tioga’s 400 meter relay team of Hall, Elyse Haney, Vida Rossi and Ava Smolinski finished in third with a time of 52.91.
