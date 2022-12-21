ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats basketball team pulled out a tight victory over Wyalusing by a score of 42-38 on Tuesday evening.
Athens and Wyalusing would go back and forth throughout the night, with the Lady Wildcats pulling away in the second quarter — only for Wyalusing to storm back with a run of their own to end the half.
Their surge was capped by a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Chloe Bennett to give the Lady Rams a 24-22 advantage at the break.
Down at the half, Athens came out in the third and gained a 12-6 advantage to take the lead heading into the fourth.
The Lady Wildcats would hold on down the stretch to capture the win and move to 5-2 on the year.
Athens was led by a big night from Karlee Barlow — who scored 17 points with three triples and added five boards, one steal, and one block.
Emma Bronson scored six points with two steals and two blocks, Addy Wheeler added six points, six rebounds, six steals, and four assists, and Natalee Watson notched six points and three boards.
Mya Thompson recorded four points and four steals, Sara Bronson had two points, five rebounds, and two assists, and Kendra Merrill had one point and three assists.
Wyalusing was paced by Layla Botts with 14 points, Bennett with 11 points, Olivia Leichliter with seven, Elana Jennings with five points, and Rachel Wilson with two.
Athens is back in action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with a non-league road matchup against Blue Ridge.
Wyalusing’s next game is also Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Troy.
NEB 54, Sayre 10
ROME — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers basketball team picked up a home win over Sayre 54-10 behind a 16-point night from Kayleigh Thoman.
NEB used a big night from three-point range, knocking down seven in the game, to get out to an early lead and never look back.
Thoman led all scorers with 16 while Alena Beebe also notched 12 points on the night, and Leah Beebe had a nine-point outing.
Sayre was paced by Abbie McGaughy with four points while Gabby Shaw grabbed four rebounds.
Sayre will be back in action Thursday in a makeup game against NP-Mansfield on the road at 6 p.m.
NEB will look to move to 5-1 on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on Canton on the road.
Waverly 57, Notre Dame 28
ELMIRA — The Waverly Lady Wolverines basketball team dominated Notre Dame on the road for a 57-28 win powered by Addison and Kennedy Westbrook, who combined for 36 points.
Notre Dame kept things close in the first, with Waverly winning the quarter 13-12 — but from that point on, the Lady Wolverine defense clamped down and held their opponent to just 16 more points.
They extended their lead in the second with a 9-2 quarter to take a 22-14 lead at the break.
The second half was all Waverly, winning the final two quarters 35-14.
Addison led both teams in scoring, with 20 points, while Kennedy scored 16 points in the win.
Peyton Shaw added nine points while both Ashlen Croft and Paige Robinson netted five.
Waverly is back on the court on Thursday against Trumansburg at home with a 7:15 p.m. start.
