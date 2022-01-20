Waverly goes 1-1 at Section IV Duals

TIOGA CENTER — Behind a huge win from Gage Tedesco at 172 pounds, sixth-seeded Waverly beat Windsor 33-32 in the quarterfinal round of the Section IV duals on Wednesday.
Qualifying for the Section IV tournament was one of Waverly’s goals entering the season, and after meeting that goal, the Wolverines added a win.
“It’s huge for these wrestlers that I have on the team right now,” Waverly coach Devan Witman said. “I have the two seniors, so it’s awesome that they get to experience this before they graduate high school. To be here as a sophomore, junior or freshman is huge for these guys.”
The match opened at 285 pounds with Windsor’s Garrett Bidwell earning a 3-2 decision of Kam Hills.
The next six bouts were all forfeits.
Nico Rae received a forfeit for Waverly at 102 pounds, and Windsor’s Noah Taylor won by forfeit at 108.
The next four forfeits all went in Waverly’s favor, with Jake Besecker (118), Austin Ingham (126), Seth Noto (132) and Connor Stotler (138) all receiving forfeit victories to put Waverly ahead 30-9.
At 145 pounds, Ethan Dibble won by technical fall over Braeden Nichols to make the score 30-14, and Ryan Kennedy pinned Braden Hills at 152 to make it 30-20.
Three bouts remained after a double forfeit at 160, and a win at 172 would give Waverly the win.
That brought up Tedesco, who went ahead 3-2 with an escape with 1:40 left in the third period, and picked up two more points on a take down to help secure the 5-3 decision over Mason McCombs to give Waverly the victory.
I had gone over this matchup 100 times in my head, and truth be told, I never saw it coming out that way,” Witman said. “I had us winning a couple different ways, but never did I think Gage Tedesco and McCombs was going to be the deciding factor. I thought it was going to be Tedesco and (Dominick) Weaver deciding that.
Even though it was not the opponent Tedesco expected, not much changed in his strategy, according to Witman.
“It was mostly the same. Gage is going to wrestle the way that Gage does,” Witman said. “He had good position, hit his counter strikes and that’s what happened. The kid got out of position a couple times and we counter struck. The two takedowns and the stand up were the difference. That’s how you win big matchups.”
Despite a loss to Walton-Delaware Academy in the semis, the experience is both memorable and valuable for a Waverly team that plans on being back in this spot.
“I don’t plan on leaving,” Witman said. “Now that we’re in, I plan on being here every year. I’ve got some good classes coming up, and with this experience, I think it’s only going to help us.”
