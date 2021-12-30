WINDSOR — Tioga came onto the Windsor Christmas Tournament with four Number 1 seeds and six wrestlers seeded in the top four.
The Tigers, though have seven in the semifinals after 10th seed Deakon Bailey upset the seventh- and second-seeded wrestlers in the bracket at 110 to advance.
It’s no surprise that top-seeded Gianni Silvestri (118), Caden Bellis (132); Donovan Smith (145) and Emmett Wood (152) are still seeking gold. Third-seeded Ousmane Duncanson, at 160, and fourth-seeded Mason Welch also remain alive as all seven went 2-0 on the day.
Not every Tioga grappler advanced to the second day. Tyler Roe won three times at 138, but fell twice to be eliminated, as did Levi Bellis at 118. Dropping out after going 1-2 were Logan Bellis at 102 and Trent Browne at 172.
As a result, Tioga — in first place after the first day — has a commanding 32.5-point lead over second-place Burnt Hills at 88.5-56. Manhasset is third with 51 points and Indian River stands in fourth with 50 points.
Waverly is currently tied for 18th with 27 points and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor is 27th with 16 points.
Bailey isn’t the only surprise on the day. Waverly’s Ty Beeman — seeded 18th — has advanced to the semifinals at 215.
Also for Waverly, Landon McCarty was 1-2 at 118, Breadon Hills was 1-2 at 152, Gage Tedesco was 1-2 at 172 and Kam Hills was 1-2 at 285.
The local squads have done well in the championship bracket, but there are only two local wrestlers alive in wrestlebacks. Ninth-seeded Connor Stotler of Waverly, who ran into Caden Bellis in his second match, went 2-1 on the day and is still alive at 132. SVEC still has Devin Beach, the second seed at 189, was upset in the quarters but bounced back to win his first wrestleback and was 2-1 on the day.
Kaleb Soto was 2-2 on the day for SVEC at 110. Going 1-2 on the day for SVEC were Caden Rubin at 102, Tyler Knickerbocker at 152
Towanda has two wrestlers alive for a title. Riley Vanderpool, a junior high sectional champ in 2020, was seeded 12th at 138 but went 3-0, beating the 13th and fifth seeds along the way, to gain access to the semifinals. Towanda’s other semifinalist is second-seeded and 2-0 Bryant Greene at 189.
Alove in wrestlebacks for the Knights with 2-1 revords on the day are Wyatt Stranger at 102 and Jace Gunther at 160.
Jared Gunther was 2-2 at 285, and Shane Atwood was 1-2 at 118.
