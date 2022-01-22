Waverly boys trounce Whitney Point

WHITNEY POINT — Waverly jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and never looked back as the Wolverines went on to beat Whitney Point 77-39 for their seventh straight win.
Just as they have in nearly every game on the streak, the Wolverines opened the game with an offensive explosion, and led 22-7 after the first quarter.
Waverly built its lead up to 32 points at halftime and was ahead 49-17 at the break.
Most of the Waverly offense in the first half was driven by Joey Tomasso, who scored 24 of his game-high 28 points in the first two quarters.
“We’re playing well right now, but I have high expectations for when we play anybody. I think on this win streak, we’re starting to gel,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “We’re starting to play both ends of the floor like I thought we would be. Did I think that we were going to beat teams by 35? No. But I’ve got a pretty quality bench, too, which is helping us with depth.”
While the game was out of reach, Whitney Point scored some easy transition baskets in the fourth quarter, leading a frustrated Judson to call timeout.
“They’re young men and they look up at the scoreboard and see that we’re up big. It’s easy to relax,” he said. “We’re trying to build toward something bigger than tonight’s game, so every minute counts. We kind of just got a little lazy and they just needed to get their attention back focused. I think we did that.”
Otherwise, it was a good all-around performance for Waverly.
Tomasso added five rebounds and three assists to go with his 28 points.
Brennan Traub was second on the team with 12 points, and dished out four assists to share the team lead with Davis Croft.
Liam Traub led the Wolverines with six boards and scored nine points.
In total, 10 different players scored for Waverly, and the team combined for 18 assists.
The Wolverines are getting hot at just the right time.
“You want to be playing your best from the middle towards the end of the season, and we’re doing that right now,” Judson said. “I think guys are playing unselfishly and sharing the basketball, and we’re making perimeter shots.”
However, Judson also noted the importance of not becoming complacent like his team did for that brief stretch on Friday.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and it’s also fool’s gold because we’ve got some tough games coming up,” he said. “Are we going to be able to generate some offense by having to work the basketball and really having to work through our second and third options? Right, now we’re going to our first and second options and being able to get what we want. Against good basketball teams, we’re not going to be able to do that.”
Next up for the Wolverines is a home game against Trumansburg at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday before they travel across the state line to play Troy on Thursday.
Tioga 50, Groton 45
TIOGA CENTER — Host Tioga heated up early and held on for a 50-45 IAC crossover win over Groton Friday night.
Evan Sickler had eight of his game-high 15 points in the first eight minutes to help Tioga take a 16-8 lead into the second quarter.
The Tigers added a few more points to that lead with a balanced team effort that produced a 31-20 halftime bulge.
The teams played an even third quarter before the Indians mounted a charge to set the final margin.
Ethan Perry added 13 points for Tioga with Casey Staughton added seven.
Omari Riley-Israel led Groton with 11 points. Mason Slade had five of his 10 points in the fourth quarter and Drake O’Connor netted seven points for the Indians.
Tioga will visit Newark Valley on Tuesday.
