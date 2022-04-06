Sayre and NEB face off on the track Sports Staff Apr 6, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Sayre’s Dylan Watkins pulls away from the pack near the finish of the 100 meter dash at Tuesday’s meet against NEB. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Sayre’s Rosen Shikanga runs the 100-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAYRE — The Sayre and Northeast Bradford track teams opened up their seasons with a meet at the Lockhart Street Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.NEB won both matchups, as the boys cruised to a 100-45 victory and the girls won 60-15.Ryan Jones of NEB picked up two wins on the day, taking first in both the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 47 seconds and the 3,200 with a 12:16.66. Also earning two top finishes for NEB was Dan Seeley with throws of 41 feet, 3/4 inch in the shotput and 128 feet, 4 inches in the discus.Mason Hughey had two first-place finishes for Sayre, winning the 400 with a time of 54.47 seconds and the 200 in 25.53 seconds.Dylan Watkins added two more top finishes for Sayre in long jump and triple jump, with leaps of 15 feet, 11 1/2 inches and 31 feet, 9 1/2 inches, respectively.NEB won all three boys relay races. On the girls side, NEB’s Emma Neuber won all three throwing events.She threw 25 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the shotput, 65 feet, 5 3/4 inches in the discus and 82 feet, 9 inches in the javelin.NEB’s Amelia Kapr took first in both the 400 and 200 meter runs with times of 1:16.33 and 35.16 seconds, respectively.Gracelyn Laudermilch added two more wins for NEB with a 5:42.56 in the 1,600 and 2:29.32 in the 800.Sayre’s Rose Shikanga won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.47 seconds and also won the long jump with a distance of 10 feet, 4 inches.Sayre will be back in action at Troy on April 12 and again at the Molly Dry Invitational on April 14, which is also NEB’s next scheduled event. 