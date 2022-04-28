Sayre track swept in quad meet Sports Staff DPost Author email Apr 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOWANDA — Wellsboro’s girls and Northeast Bradford boys captured a quad meet Tuesday with Towanda and Sayre.GirlsWellsboro 103, Towanda 94, NEB 48, Sayre 14 Sayre’s first placement of the day came courtesy of Corey Ault, who was second with a time of 6:58.8. Madeline Bryant placed third for Wellsboro, clocking in at 7:08.7.In the 3200, NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch and Lilah Hughes went 1-2 for NEB with respective times of 11:52.9 and 13:17.0. Ault took third with a time of 15:26.4.Towanda’s Kelci Carle topped the field in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 18.2. Sayre’s Deborah Shikanga was second at the 19.1 mark and Wellsboro’s Hannalee Cleveland took third in 19.6. BoysNEB 84, Wellsboro 81, Towanda 78, Sayre 25Wellsboro's Jack Poirer also took the 20 in 24.2, followed to the line by Sayre's Mason Hughey, who ran a 24.5. Boyce was third in 25.0.Hughey finished one place higher in the 400, winning in 53.9.NEB went 1-2 in the discus. Dan Seeley won with a throw covering 144-4 and Ethan Finch was second with a 119-11. Third on the day was Sayre's Donovan Wynn at 101-3.Sayre, Northeast Bradford and Towanda will compete at Wyalusing's Lasagna Invite on Friday. 