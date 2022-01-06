NEWARK VALLEY — Waverly’s boys bowling team rolled, 4-0, on the road behind yet another good outing from Zach Vanderpool.

Waverly’s ladies also were 4-0 against Newark Valley with the Houseknecht sisters leading the charge.

Waverly will host Owego in a nonleague contest at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Boys

Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0

Vanderpool stayed hot, rolling games of 240, 225 and 246 for a 711 on Thursday.

Waverly won the games 1,003-878, 872-767 and 881-855, and took the total pinfall point 2,756-2,500.

Tristan Campbell put a 201 in the center of a 528 for Waverly.

In addition, Ashton Pritchard had a 499; Derek Jonson rolled a 489; Trenton Sindoni finished with a 754; and Dominick Wood checked in with a 455.

For Newark Valley, John Umiker rolled a 256 in his third game to forge a 612, and John Fiaco had a 200 to finish off his 520.

Watkins Glen 4, Notre Dame 0

ELMIRA — With only four guys, Notre Dame’s team loss was sealed at the start.

Still, the games were surprisingly close as Watkins Glen won them 670-577, 686-547 and 614-548. The total pinfall was 1,970-1,672 in the Senecas’ favor.

ND was led by Ashton Colonio, who had a high game of 193 on the way to a 519.

Also for Notre Dame, Connor Ryan had a 433, Billy Aley rolled a 407 and Xander Gillette finished with a 313.

Mykel Cody had a 535 to lead Watkins Glen and threw a 225 high game.

Girls

Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0

Waverly’s ladies dominated, winning the games 816-511, 736-639 and 736-523 to take the final point 2,2988-1,673.

Victoria Houseknecht paced the Wolverines with a 516 that ended with a 178, and Rachel Houseknecht added a 508 that started with a 191.

Also for Waverly, Shantilly Decker had a 445, Serenity Conklin rolled a 433 and Sage Garrison ended with a 386.

Alyssa Brown had a 466 to lead the way for Newark Valley.

Notre Dame 4, Watkins Glen 0

ELMIRA — Jade Nordin had a 500 and three other Notre Dame players topped the 400 mark in getting the win.

ND won the games 736-664, 748-626 and 745-713, taking the point for total pinfall 2,229-2,003.

Nordin finished off her rock steady series with a 178. Maddie Gleason led a trio of Crusaders players in the 400s with a 477; Emmalie Barkley finished off a 417 with a 185; Erin Connolly had a 414; Isabella O’Toole had a 367; and Jillian Whittaker ended her day with a 325.

Maise Robertson paced Watkins Glen with a 453.

