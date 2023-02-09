High School Roundup: Sickler's big night leads Tioga to win By The Times editor Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tioga’s Evan Sickler goes up for two of his career-high 46 points against Union Springs on Wednesday. TIOGA CENTER — Tioga junior Evan Sickler dropped a career-high 46 points to lead the Tigers to a 65-62 win over Union Springs on Wednesday night.Sickler put up 13 in the first quarter, but the Tigers were outscored 17-15.In the second quarter, the Tigers went on a 15-8 run as Sickler scored 11 more points.Union Springs rebounded in the third with a 21-14 run of their own to take a 46-44 lead.Sickler, who had 15 rebounds in the game, continued his career night with 15 points in the fourth to help the Tigers rally for the victory.Valentino Rossi chipped in seven points, while both Shea Bailey and Ethan Perry scored six points in the win.Tioga will host Newark Valley on Saturday afternoon.Girls BasketballWaverly 77, Trumansburg 14WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines bounced back from Tuesday night's upset loss with a resounding 77-14 win over Trumansburg on Wednesday.Kennedy Westbrook led the way for Waverly with 30 points.Addison Westbrook finished with 19 points, while both Ryleigh Judson and Peyton Shaw had eight, and Alyvia Daddonna chipped in six.Waverly will host S-VE on Friday in their regular-season finale.Canton 38, Sayre 23CANTON — The Sayre Lady Redskins dropped an NTL Small School game at Canton on Wednesday night.Sayre was led by Liz Shaw with nine points and five rebounds.Abbie McGaughey added seven points and four boards, while Rylee Lantz added four rebounds and Meghan Flynn dished out three assists.Kendall Kitchen led Canton with 13 points and Emmy Tymeson added nine in the win. 