Athens junior Evan Cooper qualified for the PIAA Individual Golf Championships after a stellar performance at the District IV Championships in Williamsport this past weekend.
Cooper shot an 82 on Thursday in the team competition, where each golfer’s scores counted toward the individual round on Saturday.
He then battled the elements on Saturday to shoot a 78, the lowest score of the day, to finish with an overall score of 160.
“Evan really pulled it out,” Athens coach Lenny Pientka said. “He had a phenomenal round on Saturday in some bad conditions with a little rain and it being wet.”
The performance earned Cooper a spot in the State Championships, which marks the accomplishment of a goal he set before the season.
“That was one of our goals we sat down and talked about,” Pientka said. “It was out there a little bit, but I knew he had the ability.”
That ability came from months of hard work.
“He has put in the effort and the time that you would not believe,” Pientka said. “He actually goes and hits golf balls at 6 a.m. before school starts. He has a practice routine daily and the hard work from him has really paid off.”
From the end of the 2021 season to now, Cooper shaved 11 strokes off his average.
The work is not done yet, as he now has to prepare for 36 more holes to conclude the season.
“From here on out, his swing is nothing we really want to change. We want him to hit the ball the same way,” Pientka said. “Usually in golf, it comes down to putting. We’ll work on his putting stroke a little bit. We’ll work on getting up and down when we miss greens and saving par.”
“Then just the mental aspect, staying in the focus on one hole at a time,” Pientka added. “If you have a bad hole, you just have to put that behind you and go to the next one.”
The PIAA Golf Championships will start on Oct. 17 at the Penn State Golf Courses in State College.
