The Tioga volleyball team won its fifth straight match on Monday night, knocking off Thomas A. Edison in four sets.The Lady Tigers dominated the first set with a 25-9 win, and took care of business in the second set, winning 25-20.Edison did not go down without a fight, and won the third set, 25-21, but Tioga bounced back with a 25-16 win in the fourth set to claim the match. Austyn Vance aced seven serves for Tioga, and Reese Howey aced six.Howey also recorded six kills and a team-leading 14 digs.Julia Bellis was right behind Howey in the digs category with 13, and led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills. She also aced two serves.Molly Bombard recorded 17 assists and six digs, and Lily Messler added 12 assists.Nina Spano had nine kills in the match. Tioga will travel to Watkins Glen for a match on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.Candor 3, Newfield 0The Candor volleyball team cruised to a win over Newfield on Monday night.The Indians won the first set 25-11, the second 25-8 and the third 25-18.Shelby Swartz recorded three aces, seven kills and one block for Candor.Isabel Makie aced six serves and added on five kills, while Brooke Wilcox had 16 assists.Candor will take on Edison on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday. × Post a comment as Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 