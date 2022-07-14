HORSEHEADS — The Lady Lightning 12U travel softball team captured the Summer Blast championship at Holding Point in Horseheads last weekend.
The local team went 4-0-1 on the weekend to win the title, which they dedicated to their head coach Rick Vargason’s wife, Kelly, who recently received a new kidney.
In the finals, Towanda’s Brynsen Vargason was impressive in the circle as she struck out nine while allowing just four hits and one walk to help the Lightning beat the Tremors 2-0.
Sayre’s McKenna Jarvis, who called the spots behind the plate for Vargason, had a sacrifice bunt that helped the Lightning score the runs for the win.
Troy’s Maddy Muir had the game-winning single that scored both runs for the Lightning.
Sayre’s Kennadie Cochrane had two singles and Towanda’s Hannah Crawford had one hit in the win.
Coach Vargason couldn’t be at the tournament as he was down with his wife Kelly in New York following her surgery. The girls all weekend were on Zoom with Kelly and had painted on their arms a softball with Kelly written above the ball. When getting their medals, each player went on Zoom and said “(we) did this for you Kelly.”
On their way to the finals, the Lightning beat West Elmira 16-0 in three innings to open the tournament. In that contest, Towanda’s Peyton Perry struck out seven while walking three and not allowing a hit. She also had a single at the plate.
Jarvis had a home run and a single, while Vargason had a double and a single. Muir finished with one single; Cochrane had a double and Waverly’s Melanie Skovira had a single.
In their second game, the Lightning picked up a 5-4 win over the Lady Cardinals.
Muir and Vargason combined for seven strikeouts while giving up three hits and five walks in the circle. The game was cut short due to a time limit before the Lightning could bat in the bottom of the fourth.
Crawford led the way at the plate with two singles and Addy Bardell, who is from Towanda, had a double.
Jarvis, Vargason and Towanda’s Molly Roberts all had singles in the win.
The third game would end in a 4-4 tie between the Lightning and Tremors.
Vargason had six strikeouts in the circle, while Perry and Jarvis each had two singles at the plate to lead their team.
Roberts and Bardell also had singles for the Lady Lightning in the tie.
In the semifinals on Sunday, the second-seeded Lightning picked up an 8-4 win over the Lady Rebels.
Perry had five strikeouts and Vargason came on in relief and struck out three in the win.
Jarvis led her team at the plate in the semifinals with a pair of hits. Perry, Crawford and Cochrane also had singles in the win that sent the Lightning to the finals.
The Lightning are coached by Vargason as well as assistant coaches Glenn Jarvis and Kevin Brown.
