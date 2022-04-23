Hine K's 13 as Tioga beats Candor

Tioga’s RaeAnne Feeko lays down a bunt in her team’s game against Candor on Friday.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

TIOGA CENTER — Alissa Hine threw a gem and received plenty of run support as the Tioga softball team defeated Candor 15-0 on Friday.

Hine Pitched a complete game and allowed just one hit while striking out 13 in the win.

She also had two hits, including a double.

RaeAnne Feeko had another solid offensive performance with four hits and four RBI, while MJ Thetga added four hits — including two doubles — and three RBI.

Abby Foley also posted a four-hit performance and knocked in two RBI.

Erin Luther added three hits, including a two-run homer in the second inning, and finished with three RBI.

Julia Bellis and Austyn Vance also had multi-hit games for Tioga.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action at 11 a.m. today in a road contest against Deposit-Hancock.

