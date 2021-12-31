Emmi Ward All-Region Soccer MVP

Troy’s Emmi Ward slide tackles the ball from Athens’ Addy Wheeler during a game this past season. Ward has been named the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Girls Soccer MVP.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

Most years the Most Valuable Player award in every sport will go to the athlete who put up the most impressive offensive numbers. But as the old saying goes, “defense wins championships,” and that’s exactly what Troy senior Emmi Ward helped her team do in 2021.

Ward was the anchor of a stellar defense for the Troy girls soccer squad as the Trojans rolled to a Northern Tier League championship.

“It really means a lot because I’ve worked really hard the past few years just to be where I’m at and to help out my team. It means a lot to me that other people notice that, too,” Ward said on being named All-Region MVP.

Ward helped the Troy defense pitch eight shutouts in 18 games this past season. In all, the Trojans outscored their opponents 57-19 in 2021.

“This past season has honestly been really amazing. Our whole team, all of our coaches, we really came together and worked for the goals that we have been working towards for a while,” said Ward, who also had two goals and three assists this past season.

The Trojans’ outstanding 2021 campaign was just more proof of what a success the co-op between Troy and Canton has been. Ward is one of the Canton student-athletes who drop the rivalry with the Trojans to put on the Troy uniform.

“It makes the experience a lot more special just because it’s something not a lot of people go through. It gives you a different perspective and a different outlook on things, but it really means a lot,” said Ward, who is a two-time captain and four-year starter for the Trojans.

Ward, who is still deciding between playing soccer or softball at the next level, will leave high school with a ton of memories.

“Just the different girls that I’ve made friendships with that I wouldn’t have been able to if (it wasn’t for soccer),” Ward said on her favorite memories. “It’s hard to pick one specific memory that you’ve made because when you’re on a team that you love every day is a different memory. I would say all four years are a really special part of my life.”

ALL-REGION GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

MVP: Emmi Ward, Troy

Offensive Player of the Year: Hannah Walker, Athens

Defensive Player of the Year: Porschia Bennett, Towanda

Newcomer of the Year: Addy Wheeler, Athens

Coach of the Year: Wayne Pratt, Troy

All-Stars

Ally Thoman, Athens

Caydence Macik, Athens

Kayleigh Thoman, Northeast Bradford

Grace Sherman, Troy

Addison Parker, Troy

Caelyn Pine, Troy

Camille McRoberts, Troy

Layla Botts, Wyalusing

Olivia Haley, Wyalusing

Pearl O’Connor, Wyalusing

Kennedy Westbrook, Waverly

Bella Romano, Waverly

