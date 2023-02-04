WATKINS GLEN — It was a big night for Waverly senior Kennedy Westbrook as she joined the 1,000-point club while leading the Lady Wolverines to a 51-43 win over Watkins Glen on Friday night.
Westbrook scored 25 points on the night to hit the milestone and power the Lady Wolverines to the road victory.
(Editor’s Note: Look for more on Westbrook’s milestone in a future edition of the Morning Times).
Friday night’s game was tied at 10 after the opening quarter before the Lady Wolverines outscored Watkins Glen 19-7 in the second to take control.
Addison Westbrook finished with 12 points, while Ryleigh Judson added nine points in the victory.
Also for Waverly, Ashlen Croft chipped in three and Paige Robinson finished with two.
NP-Liberty 43, Sayre 26
LIBERTY — The Sayre girls basketball team dropped an NTL Small School game to North Penn-Liberty by a 43-26 score on Friday night.
Sayre led 6-3 after the opening quarter, but Liberty went on an 18-3 run in the second to take control of the game.
The second half was hard fought as Liberty held a 22-17 scoring advantage on their way to the win.
“Defensively we started out playing real well. We contested their outside shots and limited them to one shot,” said Sayre coach Bob Fauver. “(In the) second and third quarters, they started getting second shots and converted them into three-point baskets. Missed defensive assignments allowed them to hit a three each time we made a run at them. We knew they lived on the three-point shot, and we had to stop them from hitting them if we wanted a chance to beat them — unfortunately we didn’t.”
Sayre was led by Liz Shaw with 13 points and five rebounds.
Kate Sutton finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists, while Rylee Lantz hauled in four boards and Gabby Shaw dished out three assists.
Liberty was led by Haley Litzelman with 13 points and Sidney Landis with nine points.
Sayre will host Wyalusing on Monday when the Lady Redskins will celebrate Senior Night.
O-M 52, Tioga 30
ODESSA — Odessa-Montour broke open a close game with a 29-8 run in the middle quarters on their way to a win on Friday night.
O-M held a narrow 15-12 lead after the first. Tioga’s Kyra Bailey had five points in the quarter to help keep it close.
O-M outscored Tioga 15-3 in the second and 14-5 in the third to put things out of reach.
Reese Howey led Tioga with 13 points. Bailey finished with five, while Lily Mesler and Elyse Haney both scored four points and Haley Powell and Emily Bidwell scored two points apiece.
Hannah Nolan led O-M with 21 points.
