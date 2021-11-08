Tigers volleyball drops five-set heartbreaker in championship game

CORNING – Like a heavyweight boxing match in the title bout going punch for punch, the Tioga and Candor volleyball teams faced off at Corning High School on Saturday in the fifth set going point for point.
It was the fourth meeting between the teams this season, and the previous three were all five-set thrillers — two of them going to Candor. This time the defending Class D New York State champion did just that, defeating Tioga in five sets. The Indians capped it off with a 25-23 win in set number five.
“You didn’t know who was going to win, and that’s exciting,” said Tioga Head Coach Des Ford. “A little nerve-racking, but exciting, because you didn’t know. It was point for point.”
Candor took the other two-point set by a score of 26-24, which happened to be the first set. The scores in the middle three sets finished at 25-20, 25-22, and 25-18, with Tioga winning the second and fourth set by an average of six points.
Down 2-1 the Tigers took control of the fourth set, which was really the only frame with any sort of separation. The Tigers started the set off strong with a 7-1 start, then never looked back.
That would set up the all-defining fifth set, where Tioga found themselves leading 15-14. In a big swing of momentum, Candor used a 5-1 run in which they held the lead at 19-16. However, the Tigers did not give up at that point, which was something Ford appreciated.
“They didn’t fold,” noted Ford. “In the past, they have. Like Thursday night they did. They just stopped. I just told them today you go out there and you know when you walk off you left it all on the court tonight. They never gave up. They didn’t give up, so I’m very pleased.”
After being down three, the Tigers came back to tie it up twice more. Eventually, Candor flexed their muscles by winning the final point on a kill to the back row for the deciding point.
That ended Tioga’s season with all three of their losses to Candor. With a big senior group, the Tioga seniors leave the program after helping lead their younger teammates to a title game.
“I said now you know, you’ve been here,” Ford said. “They’ve seen it. All these kids, and I don’t know how many of Candor’s, but this is all new to, I think, most of these two teams. You walk into the Olympic theme and, for younger kids, it could be overwhelming.”
Tioga now ends the season with a 15-3 record, while Candor will gear up for the regional finals next Saturday at Chenango Valley High School at 1 p.m. Their opponent will be Section III champion Lafayette.
