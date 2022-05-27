HORSEHEADS — Corning’s Lucia Chen was medalist with a 3-under-par score in the Section IV Girls Golf Championships at Soaring Eagles Golf Course, but it was Horseheads that came away with the team title, beating Corning’s 376 with a 354.
Waverly was a solid third with a team total of 437, Odessa-Montour had a 441 and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor rounded out the top five with a 478.
Horseheads was led by Brooklyn Moffe’s 79. Olivia Hatch carded an 88, Delaney Cook had a 91 and Alex Fairbrother wound up with a 95.
Corning’s issue was depth. In addition to Chen’s 69, Hannah Masaki had a 79 and Molly Creath shot a 98. The Hawks’ fourth player, Erika Giaconia, shot a 131.
Waverly was led by Breanne Robinson, who shot a solid 95, the 10th-best score of the day. Also scoring for the Lady Wolverines were Addison Hunt with a 107, Sophia Sileo with a 115 and Madelyn Farnham with a 120.
Odessa-Montour was led by Eliza Starkweather with a 96, and Carly Thomas carded a 104. Also scoring for the Indians were Riley Brooks with a 120 and Gina Gavich came in with a 121.
Lauren Gillette led S-VE/C with a 104. Also scoring for the Eaggles were Annika Walle with a 119, Gwen Shaw with a 120 and Ashlynd Goodrich with a 135.
Lansing and Marathon were each one player shy of a complete team and four other schools sent one golfer each.
