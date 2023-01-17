ELMIRA — Two local wrestlers captured individual championships over the weekend at the inaugural Southern Tier Memorial tournament at the First Arena in Elmira.
Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson and Waverly’s Kam Hills both captured gold at the new tournament — which was a merger of several memorial tournaments that has brought together Horseheads’ Mark Stephens Classic, Waverly’s Jim McCloe Memorial Tournament and Tioga’s Sgt. Justin Rogers Memorial Tournament.
Tioga took second as a team as the Tigers had two other wrestlers reach the finals and several others take home medals. Lake Highland Prep out of Florida cruised to the team title with 10 champions and 335 total points. Tioga was the runner-up with 198 points.
In the 160-pound finals, Duncanson would pick up a 7-4 win over Lake Highland’s Marrion Nelson.
Hills put together an impressive tournament as the Waverly heavyweight pinned his way to a title.
The Wolverine standout earned a pin in the semifinals before picking up another first-period fall in the finals against Union-Endicott’s Qymani Viera-Powell.
Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri took second at 126 pounds, while his teammate Tyler Roe brought home the silver at 132 pounds.
Levi Bellis placed third and his Tioga teammate Deakon Bailey placed fifth in the 126-pound bracket.
Also for Tioga, Logan Bellis was fourth at 102 pounds and Caden Bellis finished fourth at 138 pounds. Jayden Duncanson finished fifth at 118 pounds, while Drew Macumber was fifth at 145 pounds and Tate Macauley took seventh at 215 pounds.
Waverly had one other finalist as eighth grader Matthias Welles used two pins and a major decision to reach the title bout at 189 pounds. In the finals, Welles fell to Lake Highland’s Daniel Williams.
Ty Beeman took home a third-place medal at 215 pounds for the Wolverines, who also got a fifth-place finish from Troy Beeman at the same weight.
Also for Waverly, Gage Tedesco finished sixth at 189 pounds and Connor Stotler was eighth at 145 after getting injured on Saturday.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor had three medalists with John Johnston placing seventh at 172, and Kamden Jameson (132) and Anthony Spear (215) finishing in eighth place.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.